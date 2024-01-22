5 best missions in GTA Online for grinding money (2024)

Money is the most important resource in GTA Online, and it allows you to purchase properties, vehicles, and weapons. However, it can get a little tricky to constantly earn a good sum of cash in the game. Things get even more tricky for new players who are just starting out, mainly because of the difficulty of the heists or the prerequisites to complete them.

Well, almost everyone has gone through this rough process to earn money in the online multiplayer mode. Fortunately, Rockstar Games has also added several good missions that will earn you a lot of money for the amount of effort you put in.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 missions in GTA Online that players can grind to earn money

1) Payphone Hits

Payphone Hits have always been one of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online. Players will get a call from Franklin Clinton, who will ask them to assassinate certain targets. Completing the tasks by following his instructions will earn them a decent chunk of money.

While players had to earlier wait for around 48 minutes before they could try their hands on these tasks, Rockstar Games has now reduced the wait time to a mere 10 minutes. They will also be rewarded with $70k, which is a decent amount of cash. The reduced cooldown makes it a great mission to grind for money.

2) Time Trials

Time Trials are another set of races that players can participate in to earn a good amount of cash with relative ease and without spending hours. These missions can be found in the free-roam mode of the game and only take five to ten minutes to complete.

All that players need to do is hop into one of the fastest cars in GTA Online and beat the clock. Reaching the final checkpoint will end the mission and reward them with $100,000 to $200,000. This is a great amount of money for the time that one needs to spend completing them. This also makes it a great option for grinding in the game.

3) Cayo Perico Heist

Heists are always a good way to earn money in GTA Online. Cayo Perico is one of the best options for solo players, apart from the several money glitches that still work in 2024. This is because it does not require them to be with friends or other players. While it does require some initial investment to purchase the vehicles, they can grind the missions to get all the returns back.

It is quite easy to complete the Cayo Perico Heist and make around $1 million each time. This makes it one of the best ways to grind for money in the game. It is relatively easy and does not require players to get into extremely dangerous situations. The payout is good and it also doesn't take the whole day.

4) Auto Shop

Similar to other businesses, the Auto Shop is quite profitable if players are ready to grind. The tasks of the missions offered through this property are simple - pick up a client's vehicle, bring it back to the Auto Shop, apply the required customizations, and drive the vehicle back. One can even make some of these tasks autonomous by hiring workers.

One can make anywhere around $50,000 per delivery, which is quite good if a player decides to grind it for a couple of hours. Rockstar Games also offers 2x cash and RP for completing Auto Shop missions sometimes with the GTA Online weekly update. These offer the perfect time to grind for money.

5) Hangar

Hangars are another good way of grinding money in GTA Online. While it does lose its charm after you purchase an Agency or other properties that generate a lot of passive income, it is still a great option for earning money in the game. While players will need to make some initial investments, the payout from the Hangar sales is good.

They can earn around $3 million in profits after filling up their warehouse. Players have the choice to take a land route or use helicopters/airplanes to deliver the cargo. The missions offered through the Hangar are also quite fun and are a good way to spend your time in the game while grinding for money.

In other news, the community is excited because of the rumors about Rockstar Games planning to release GTA 6 on PS5 Pro. They are hoping that the new hardware is capable of offering amazing performance.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Are you a newbie or a veteran in GTA Online? I just started I have been playing for a long time 0 votes