5 most profitable ways to earn GTA Online money (January 19 to 24)

GTA Online's world runs on money, but it can be difficult for new players to earn enough cash to compete against veterans. However, Rockstar Games keeps bringing amazing bonuses for specific missions/tasks with each weekly update. These patches help everyone collect money quickly and with relative ease. Since the bonuses keep changing, it is best to focus on tasks while they are still profitable.

While certain missions offer additional rewards for a limited time, several others are evergreen and have always been profitable in GTA Online. Players can use them to collect a decent amount of money in the game. With that in mind, this article will list five of the best methods to earn cash in Grand Theft Auto Online during this week (January 19 to 24).

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 best ways to make good money in GTA Online

1) Collection Time

The GTA Online Collection Time is an Adversary Mode currently offering 2x cash and RP. For those unaware, it can simply be started through the Rockstar Created Jobs.

In Collection Time, players are equipped with a grenade, Combat Pistol, Pump Shotgun, and Assault Rifle at the beginning of the match. The goal is to simply kill your opponents and take the money bag they drop to register a point. Collecting the required number of points and holding on to them will win you the game.

2) Tow Truck missions

The GTA Online Tow Truck missions are a good way to earn money in GTA Online. Since they are offering 2x cash on the passive income you can generate through them this week, it is the perfect opportunity to make a good amount of cash with relative ease.

The goal of Tow Truck missions is simple: retrieve a broken-down or abandoned vehicle marked on the map and receive anywhere from $30,000-$40,000 per trip. That said, before gamers can undertake these missions, they will first need to purchase the Salvage Yard at one of the available locations and then get the Tow Truck upgrade.

This way, they can also earn $24,000 regularly as part of the Salvage Yard Daily income. Moreover, this amount has been doubled during the ongoing GTA Online weekly update, turning the profits to $48,000.

3) Salvage Yard Vehicle Robbery

The Salvage Yard is the newest business added to GTA Online as part of the Chop Shop update. Among other tasks, it offers a great way for players to make money. However, they will first need to make an initial investment of at least $1,620,000 to purchase this property.

Once it is set up, they will be contacted by Yusuf Amir and will need to collect the GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles for the business tycoon. Rockstar Games keeps changing these cars to ensure things stay interesting.

Each vehicle also has a set of prep missions that players will need to complete before they can steal the ride and deliver it to Yusuf. This is a high-paying job that is both interesting and profitable.

4) Time Trials

Time Trials are one of the best ways to make money in Grand Theft Auto Online without spending too much time or getting into dangerous situations. Since these missions can be completed during the free-roam, players can choose when they wish to do them.

However, it is advised they use the fastest motorcycles in GTA Online or similarly quick cars in Time Trials. This is because they need to race against the clock to win the rewards. Most races don't last any longer than a couple of minutes, making Time Trials a very time-efficient way of making money.

Players can earn anywhere from $100,000 to $200,000 per race. This is a good amount of money for the little effort and time that one needs to put into completing a trial.

5) Payphone Hits

While several GTA Online players might argue that Payphone Hits is no longer an effective way of making money after the recent changes, it is still a great method for anybody willing to grind for cash.

Once the mission is triggered, players will receive a call from Franklin instructing them to take out certain targets. Earlier, its pay was quite high, but the wait time to repeat a mission was around 48 minutes. Now, players only get $70K per hit but can repeat it after 10 minutes.

While Rockstar Games is not offering 2x cash for Payphone Hits in the current Grand Theft Auto Online weekly update, it is still quite profitable for anyone willing to spend some time in-game.

In other news, Rockstar Games will disable access to Rockstar Editor on PS4 and Xbox One versions of GTA 5 Online after February 20, 2024. So, players on these consoles are advised to export their recorded clips before the deadline.

