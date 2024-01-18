How to play GTA Online Collection Time for 2x bonuses this week? (January 18 to 24)

Rockstar Games released a new GTA Online weekly update earlier today (January 18, 2024), introducing time-limited bonus rewards on some in-game activities. One of them is The Collection Time Adversary Mode, offering 2x bonuses through January 24, 2024. Its rules are pretty straightforward, and it is quite fun to participate in, especially with double the usual cash and RP up for grabs this week.

As is the case with all Adversary Modes, this one can also be started from the Rockstar Created Jobs list in the multiplayer's pause menu. Nevertheless, for those requiring assistance, here is how to play Collection Time Adversary Mode for 2x bonuses in GTA Online this week.

GTA Online guide: How to play Collection Time Adversary Mode for 2x bonuses this week (January 18 - 24, 2024)

As stated, you can start the Collection Time Adversary Mode from GTA Online's pause menu. Here are its stepwise instructions:

Step 1 - Open Grand Theft Auto Online's Pause Menu.

- Open Grand Theft Auto Online's Pause Menu. Step 2 - Access the Online tab.

- Access the tab. Step 3 - Go down to Jobs and click on it.

- Go down to and click on it. Step 4 - Now select Play Job .

- Now select . Step 5 - Choose Rockstar Created .

- Choose . Step 6 - Select Adversary Mode .

- Select . Step 7 - Pick any of the Collection Time Adversary Mode matches from the playlist.

There are seven Collection Time Adversary Mode matches, each occurring at a different location on the map.

Collection Time I - East of Redwood Lights Track

- East of Redwood Lights Track Collection Time II - Terminal

- Terminal Collection Time III - Sandy Shores

- Sandy Shores Collection Time IV - Grapeseed

- Grapeseed Collection Time V - Vespucci Beach

- Vespucci Beach Collection Time VI - RON Alternates Wind Farm

- RON Alternates Wind Farm Collection Time VII - Paleto Bay

GTA Online players can participate in any of the abovementioned Collection Time Adversary Mode matches to earn 2x cash and RP through January 24, 2024.

Collect the dropped money bag to score a point for your team (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/Gibs O Matic)

Collection Time's simple rules make it quite fun to play. It is contested between 2 and 16 participants grouped into two to four teams. The objective is to neutralize rival players and steal their points.

Killed participants drop a white money bag that members of the other team must collect to register a point. After collecting the maximum points required (displayed in the screen's bottom-right corner), the team must hold on to it for 30 seconds to win the match.

Each participant is given a grenade, Combat Pistol, Pump Shotgun, and an Assault Rifle at the beginning of the match. However, other GTA Online weapons like the Assault Shotgun, Special Carbine, and Sniper Rifle are also available as pick-ups in the play area.

New GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles have also been made available with today's weekly update. Each can be stolen and sold or salvaged to earn a couple of hundred thousand dollars.

