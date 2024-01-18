Latest GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles (January 18-24, 2024)

This week in GTA Online, a new set of Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles are now available for players to steal. From now until January 24, 2024, you can get some interesting sets of vehicles while completing the Salvage Yard Robbery missions available for the next seven days. This week’s targets include cars from the likes of Vysser, Karin, and Weeny.

Everon, Neo, and Issi Rally are this week’s GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles

The latest GTA Online weekly update has introduced a new group of Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles for the next seven days. This collection includes the Karin Everon, Weeny Issi Rally, and Vysser Neo.

1) Karin Everon

The Karin Everon is a four-seater all-terrain off-road vehicle truck in the game based on the real-life Toyota Hilux Arctic Truck and second-generation Isuzu D-Max.

Unlike the latest GTA Online podium vehicle, the Everon runs on a V8 engine coupled to a six-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. Despite being an off-roader, the Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle can reach a top speed of 106.50 mph (171.39 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:09.805 seconds.

2) Weeny Issi Rally

The Weeny Issi Rally is a rally-oriented four-seater compact SUV in the game that debuted in 2023 as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. It resembles the real-life Mini John Cooper Works WRC.

Based on the testing done by Broughy1322, the Issi Rally can go up to 138.25 mph (222.49 km/h) with the right set of HSW Performance Upgrades. It can complete a lap in an average time of 1:09.219.

3) Vysser Neo

The GTA Online Vysser Neo has been a popular sports car in the game since its debut in 2019 with The Diamond Casino & Resort update. The vehicle closely resembles the Spyker C8 Aileron.

The Neo has a balanced performance thanks to its single-cam V8 engine that comes with a six-speed transmission. The vehicle can attain a top speed of 125.75 mph (202.37 km/h) after a full performance upgrade. It is also capable of completing a lap in 1:00.996 seconds.

The next set of Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles will arrive on January 25, 2024, as part of the upcoming weekly update.

