GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Car (January 18 to 24, 2024)

The brand new GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride car are now available as part of the recently released weekly update, allowing everyone to grab two more automobiles for free once again. This week’s Podium Vehicle is the Western Powersurge, a 1-seater electric motorcycle. Additionally, you can get a 2-seater muscle car, the Vapid Peyote Gasser, as the Prize Ride.

To know more about them, let’s learn briefly about the latest GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride available today, January 18, 2024, till January 24, 2024.

GTA Online Podium Vehicle: Western Powersurge

The newly released GTA Online weekly update allows motorheads to get their hands on the Western Powersurge as the Podium Vehicle. The electric motorcycle is the latest model that has been added to the game since 2022’s Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. It resembles the real-life 2019 Harley-Davidson LiveWire.

On the performance front, the Western Powersurge runs on a battery cell with a single-speed transmission. The bike can go up to a maximum speed of 130.00 mph (209.21 km/h) and complete one lap in just 0:55.371, making it one of the fastest vehicles in the game.

The electric model is considered best for races on modern consoles as the bike can even go toe-to-two with the HSW Hakuchou Drag on technical circuits. The Podium Vehicle's hard suspension system gives an unparalleled steering response.

Those interested in getting the Western Powersurge can go to The Diamond Casino & Resort and try their luck by spinning the Lucky Wheel for a chance to win it for free.

You can also try the GTA Online Podium Vehicle trick to try getting it at all costs.

Prize Ride of the week: Vapid Peyote Gasser

The Vapid Peyote Gasser is a very popular modified muscle car that has been a part of the game since 2019’s The Diamond Casino & Resort DLC. The developers seemingly took inspiration from the real-life 1955 Ford Thunderbird Gasser and 1st Gen Ford Thunderbird while designing the vehicle.

Being a drag car variant of the standard Peyote, the Peyote Gasser runs on a single-cam V8 engine with a 5-speed transmission in an RWD layout. The vehicle can reach a top speed of 118.00 mph (189.90 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:13.441, as tested by famous creator Broughy1322.

The Peyote Gasser may not be one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, but it offers excellent acceleration. This makes it a viable choice for roaming the streets of Los Santos.

To get the muscle car for free, you need to finish the LSCM races in the Top 4 positions for three days in a row.

With the GTA 6 trailer beating Minecraft on YouTube, the series has picked up serious momentum, and the developers are trying their best to keep the current game exciting with regular updates.

