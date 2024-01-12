Should GTA Online players buy the Vysser Neo after the latest update?

The Vysser Neo is back in the limelight with the latest GTA Online weekly update. The two-door sports car based on Spyker C8 Aileron is available at a staggering 30% discount until January 17, 2024. The vehicle debuted in 2019 with The Diamond Casino & Resort update. However, it’s now 2024, and you may be wondering if the car is currently worth buying.

That said, this article shares everything about the Vysser Neo that GTA Online players should know.

Vysser Neo in GTA Online: A break-down of its visual appearance

The Vysser Neo is mainly inspired by the real-life Spyker C8 Aileron; however, it has also taken some design cues from the following vehicles for different parts:

Maserati 3200 GT and 2015 VW XL Sport – Rear lights

Maserati GranTurismo – Side skirts

Kahn Vengeance – Headlights, front bumper, bonnet, and grille

Spyker C8 Preliator – Stock wheels

The Vysser Neo has the following visual characteristics, giving it an aerodynamic design:

Front body:

A small black splitter

A rounded mesh grille with black elements

Black housings

Circular headlamps encased in chrome/silver

Modern LED-like light strips on the upper and inner sides of each housing

Dual mesh intakes

The manufacturer's emblem on the front

A small luggage area

A carbon-fiber windscreen base with a single central wiper

Side body:

Distinctive formations on the front fenders

Various body lines above the side skirting area

Black-colored side-skirts

Concave sections leading to small intakes

Silver badges with the vehicle’s name on it

Inset portions for the keyholes and door handles

Scissor doors

A set of amber marker lights on the rear fenders

Rear body:

Modern tail lamp strips, consisting of main lamps and a third brake lamp

Black section with a mesh vent below the tail lamps

Dual exhaust tubes on the hexagonal sections

Square reverse lamps

A silver/chrome diffuser

The manufacturer's emblem below the central tail lamp

Carbon-plated underside

Exposed rear axle

While the Vysser Neo is not one of the GTA Online Simeon cars this week, it can be purchased at a 30% discounted price of $1,312,500 from Legendary Motorsport until January 17, 2024.

How does the Vysser Neo perform in 2024?

The Vysser Neo is powered by a single-cam V8 engine coupled to a six-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. According to testing done by GTA YouTuber Broughy1322, the vehicle can reach a top speed of 125.75 mph (202.37 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:00.996, making it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online.

The Neo can be used as a getaway vehicle while doing missions or heists in the game.

As the Vysser Neo is one of the vehicles removed from GTA Online, the current limited-time availability makes it worth buying this week.

