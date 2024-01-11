GTA Online Simeon cars list this week, along with Luxury Autos vehicles (January 11-17)

GTA Online Simeon cars have been shuffled with the new stock, along with those available at the Luxury Autos Showroom. From now until January 17, 2024, players can get some of the best automobiles at these in-game showrooms and even test-drive a few of them. This week’s selection includes vehicles from the likes of Vulcar, Western, Ubermacht, and others.

This article lists all the GTA Online Simeon cars and vehicles available at the Luxury Autos Showroom this week.

GTA Online Simeon cars list this week (January 11-17)

1) Vulcar Warrener

The Vulcar Warrener is one of the first GTA Online Simeon cars that can be found at the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom. The 4-seater vintage sedan is based on the real-life Nissan Skyline GTR KGC10, Datsun 510.

On the performance front, the Warrener runs on a 6-cylinder engine in an RWD layout, allowing it to reach a top speed of 103.25 mph (166.16 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:13.574. The vehicle is also very responsive thanks to excellent braking and its lightweight.

It can be purchased for a price of $120,000 only, even after the latest GTA Online weekly update.

2) Western Wolfsbane

The Western Wolfsbane is a 2-seater cruiser motorcycle added to GTA Online with the 2016 Bikers update. It is primarily inspired by the real-life modified version of the Harley-Davidson Dyna Street Bob.

The Wolfsbane is powered by a chain-driven, V-twin internal combustion engine with a 5-speed transmission. It can reach a top speed of 101.50 mph (163.35 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:17.444.

Players can get it for $95,000 from Simeon’s car showroom.

3) Übermacht Zion Cabrio

The Übermacht Zion Cabrio is a 2-seater convertible coupe featured in the game. It seems to be greatly inspired by the real-life BMW 6 Series E63.

Unlike the new Albany Cavalcade XL, the Zion Cabrio runs on a twin-cam, 4-cylinder engine coupled to a 6-speed gearbox. As tested by Broughy1322, the vehicle can reach a top speed of 117.00 mph (188.29 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:07.409.

The Zion Cabrio is available for $60,000 from the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom.

4) Invetero Coquette Blackfin

The Invetero Coquette Blackfin is a 2-seater classic muscle car in the game inspired by the real-life 1956-1957 Chevrolet Corvette (C1) and 1961-1962 Chevrolet Corvette (C1).

When it comes to performance, the Invetero Coquette Blackfin is not the fastest muscle car in GTA Online, but still performs decently. Powered by a 360hp V8 engine, it can reach a top speed of 114.25 mph (183.87 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:09.803.

Players can get the Coquette Blackfin at a 30% discounted price of $486,500 from Simeon’s car showroom this week.

5) Enus Cognoscenti 55 (Armored)

The Enus Cognoscenti 55 (Armored) is a 4-seater luxury sedan that debuted in 2015’s Executives and Other Criminals update. It seems to be based on the real-life 1st-gen Bentley Continental Flying Spur.

The Cognoscenti 55 runs on a single-cam V8 engine coupled to a 5-speed gearbox. Unlike the GTA Online podium vehicle, it can reach a top speed of 112.50 mph (181.05 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:14.007.

The vehicle can be purchased at a 30% discounted price of $277,200 from the Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom.

Luxury Auto Showroom vehicles this week (January 11-17)

1) Albany Cavalcade XL

The GTA Online Albany Cavalcade XL is one of the newest vehicles added to the game as part of The Chop Shop DLC. The 4-seater luxury SUV is inspired by the Cadillac Escalade (GMT1UL) (5th generation).

On the performance front, the Cavalcade XL seems to be a decently performing SUV. According to the in-game files, the vehicle can reach a maximum speed of 75.81 mph (122.00 km/h); however, the actual on-road performance may vary.

The Cavalcade XL can be purchased from the Luxury Autos Showroom for $1,665,000.

2) Fathom FR36

The Fathom FR36 is a sports coupe added to the game last month as part of the GTA Online Chop Shop update. It is based on the real-life 3rd-generation Infiniti G35 (V35) coupé.

Broughy1322 tested the FR36 and found out that it can reach an impressive top speed of 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h), and its acceleration allows it to complete one lap in 1:04.214.

The Fathom FR36 is available from the Luxury Autos Showroom this week.

All of the aforementioned GTA Online vehicles are worth checking out this week in Los Santos while waiting for the next title in the series.

