GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Car (January 11 to 17, 2024)

The new GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride cars are now available as part of the latest weekly update, allowing car enthusiasts to collect two more free rides once again. This week’s Podium Vehicle is the Lampadati Tropos Rallye, a 2-seater rally car. Additionally, you can get a 2-seater grand tourer, the Enus Paragon R, as the Prize Ride of the week.

That said, let’s learn briefly about the latest GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride available from today (January 11) until January 17, 2024.

GTA Online Podium Vehicle: Lampadati Tropos Rallye

The latest GTA Online weekly update allows gamers to grab the Lampadati Tropos Rallye as the Podium Vehicle this week. It is a sports car based on the real-life Lancia Stratos rally edition. It also seems to have taken design inspiration from the Chevrolet Corvette C3 and Ferrari 288 GTO.

On the performance front, the Lampadati Tropos Rallye may not be one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, but it performs decently. Being powered by a V6-like engine coupled to a 6-speed gearbox in an RWD layout, the vehicle can reach a top speed of 119.50 mph (192.32 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:06.866.

Furthermore, the vehicle possesses good off-road capabilities thanks to its better power-to-weight ratio and body weight.

Those interested in getting the Tropos Rallye can visit The Diamond Casino & Resort and spin the Lucky Wheel for a chance to win the vehicle this week.

Prize Ride of the week: Enus Paragon R

The Enus Paragon R is a GTA Online car added in 2019. The vehicle is famously inspired by the following real-life automobiles, making it a large coupe with aerodynamic design:

3rd generation Bentley Continental GT

BMW M3 (F80)

BMW M4 (F82/F83)

Porsche 991

Lagonda Taraf

When it comes to performance, the Enus Paragon R seems to be powered by a W12 engine coupled with an 8-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. This allows it to reach a maximum speed of 123.25 mph (198.35 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:02.229, as tested by famous creator Broughy1322.

To get the Enus Paragon R for free as the Prize Ride, you must finish in the top 2 in the LSCM Series for three consecutive days.

With the next title in the series still far away, it’s good to collect as many vehicles as possible in the current game.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.