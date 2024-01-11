Albany Cavalcade XL debuts in GTA Online with the latest update

GTA Online’s new update has kickstarted the second weekly event of 2024, with Rockstar Games finally adding the much-awaited Albany Cavalcade XL as part of the Chop Shop DLC drip-feed vehicle. The four-door luxury SUV, based on the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V, can now be purchased from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in-game website for $1,665,000.

Unlike the Los Santos Drug Wars drip-feed vehicles, The Chop Shop DLC automobiles are not time-limited, and the Albany Cavalcade XL is no exception.

Albany Cavalcade XL will be permanently available in GTA Online after the latest update

The latest GTA Online weekly update includes the Albany Cavalcade XL, and Rockstar Games has made sure everyone gets a chance to own the luxury SUV. Players can try the new vehicle anytime since it will be permanently available in the game.

Aside from the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V, the Albany Cavalcade XL seems to have drawn inspiration from the following real-life vehicles for different parts:

4th generation Cadillac Escalade – Tail lights and main bumper intake

Tail lights and main bumper intake Cadillac CT4 and Cadillac Escalade IQ – Headlights

Headlights 5th generation Chevrolet Tahoe and 2022–2023 Lincoln Navigator – Rear bumper

Rear bumper 4th generation Ford Expedition – A chrome trim strip on the boot

This is how it is described by Rockstar Games in GTA Online:

“Wasn't the Cavalcade already XL, you ask? Couldn't you already fit more than enough strippers in the back? Do you really need to straddle two disabled parking spots? Well think about it this way. Less isn't more. More isn't more. Even more is more. That's the Albany way.”

Regarding performance, the Albany Cavalcade XL isn't the fastest car in GTA Online. According to the in-game files, it is powered by an eight-gear engine that can reach a top speed of 75.81 mph (122.00 km/h). However, the SUV's actual performance may vary.

Below are the explosive resistance details of the Albany Cavalcade XL after equipping 100% armor:

Tank Cannon – 1

Heavy Sniper Mk II – 2

MOC Cannon/Grenades/RPGs – 1

Oppressor Missiles – 1

The Albany Cavalcade XL also has a resale value of $999,000, which is 60% of its original price of $1,665,000. Despite being a personal GTA Online vehicle, it can’t be used for standard races.

