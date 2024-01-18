GTA 5 Online ending support for Rockstar Editor on PS4 and Xbox One

GTA 5 and its online multiplayer mode have seen tons of changes over the years, and now the developer has made the big decision to remove the Rockstar Editor from the game. However, this change will only affect PS4 and Xbox One players. The studio has slowly been reducing support and removing features from Grand Theft Auto Online's last-gen console versions, and this is just another in the long list.

For those unaware, the Rockstar Editor is a great feature that allows players to record and edit gameplay clips inside GTA 5 and GTA Online without having to use any external software. The community has been using it ever since the developer included it in the game.

Rockstar Support shared a post informing that PS4 and Xbox One users will no longer be able to access the Rockstar Editor starting February 20, 2024. However, they still have time to export all their recorded clips.

GTA 5 Online players on PS4 and Xbox One have time to export existing videos before Rockstar Editor shuts down

As mentioned before, the last-gen consoles (PS4 and Xbox One) users will no longer be able to use the Rockstar Editor in GTA 5 and its online multiplayer variant. This also means that all the recorded gameplay clips will automatically get deleted after February 20, 2024.

It is rather unfortunate that players on PS4 and Xbox One won't be able to record amazing moments without using third-party software. The current GTA Online weekly update is offering so many great discounts on vehicles and properties that would have turned into useful content.

However, it has been clear for quite some time that Rockstar Games will eventually stop all support for last-gen consoles. This has become evident after its announcement that Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch only for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Meanwhile, last-gen-console players still have time to export their videos, and should make full use of the opportunity. But, they will first need to connect their Rockstar Games account to their YouTube account as the videos will get uploaded to their channel. If one wishes to do so, then they'll need to follow these steps:

Launch the game and open the Rockstar Editor .

. Click on Video Gallery

Select a Project that you wish to export.

that you wish to export. Select the Upload to YouTube option.

option. Link your YouTube account.

account. Return to the game.

Agree to the Sharing Policy and then click on Upload .

and then click on . Write the video title, description, tags, etc.

In other news, the trademark dispute between Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar's parent company) and Remedy Entertainment has been resolved, much to the happiness of the fans.

