GTA 5 publisher Take-Two Interactive and Remedy are on good terms despite the legal filing: Report

The recent conflict between Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, who developed the GTA games, and Remedy Entertainment has taken a new turn. While the community was anxious about a prolonged court matter, the latter has announced that the issue was resolved late last year. This is both shocking and relieving because they have been working on the Max Payne remake and are financially backed by Take-Two Interactive.

In Remedy Entertainment's words, the issue "was resolved entirely and amicably late last year," and "there's nothing to see here." The issue arose after the company shared a couple of iterations of its logo that looked similar to Rockstar Games's current logo design.

As mentioned previously, fans were shocked by the news of the legal dispute between Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of the studio behind GTA 5 and other popular titles, and Remedy Entertainment. This was mainly because the latter has been working on remaking the first two Max Payne titles and getting help from Take-Two Interactive.

That said, the recent development in the dispute has come as comforting news for fans who don't want the two companies to get on bad terms and potentially delay the remakes. Remedy has also cleared that the initial lawsuit filings were simply an "initial formality," and things have cooled down.

The trademark dispute was over Remedy's new logo featuring a big R that is quite similar to what Rockstar Games uses as its logo. Since Take-Two Interactive is the parent company of Rockstar, it filed a lawsuit against Remedy Entertainment.

Fans are relieved to hear this news. Here are some of the reactions to this recent development:

This was the best outcome because the Max Payne remake would have unfortunately been delayed because of the dispute. Remedy Entertainment has also mentioned that both companies are still working in a partnership, and things are going smoothly.

Remedy Entertainment was in the news previously due to a similar dispute with Lucas Films. Hopefully, there will be no more surprises in the future before they roll out the games for the public, as Rockstar Games would also not want any trouble just before the release of GTA 6.

