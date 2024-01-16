GTA 5 developer Rockstar's parent company initiates legal dispute over Remedy's new logo

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of GTA 5 developer Rockstar Games, has initiated a legal dispute against Remedy Entertainment. The issue here seems to be regarding Remedy's new logo allegedly looking similar to that of Rockstar Games. Most in the gaming community might be familiar with Remedy as the creators of the highly popular Max Payne video game franchise.

Interestingly, Rockstar Games is funding Remedy's first two Max Payne titles' remakes. Take-Two has filed disputes over two iterations of Remedy Entertainment's new logos, details of which were shared by X user @usemyhandle earlier today (January 16, 2024).

GTA 5 developer's parent company Take-Two Interactive files legal dispute over Remedy Entertainment's new logo

The trademark dispute initiated by Take-Two Interactive concerns two iterations of Remedy Entertainment's new logo. Both of them feature a big capital R, quite like Rockstar Games' iconic logo; however, one of them has the studio's name underneath the R, and the other doesn't.

According to the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), Take-Two has filed the dispute on the grounds of Likelihood of confusion and Unfair advantage. The details also mention detriment to distinctiveness or repute as grounds for the legal dispute in question.

Details of Take-Two's filed legal dispute against Remedy on EUIPO's website (Image via euipo.europa.eu)

As seen in the image above, the dispute is open at the time of this writing. Remedy Entertainment and Rockstar Games seem to have a good relationship, with the latter funding the former's in-progress Max Payne 1 and 2 remakes. However, the issue concerns the Grand Theft Auto 5 developer's parent company.

While the two studios' logos feature a capital R as its centerpiece, some found the legal dispute uncalled for.

Some reactions to the Take-Two Remedy dispute news (Images via X)

It will be interesting to see how the issue shapes up, especially with Take-Two having one of the biggest releases under its umbrella next year—Grand Theft Auto 6.

Rockstar is set to release GTA 6 in 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Fans expect more details on the upcoming title, such as additional GTA 6 trailers, pre-order dates, and official screenshots to arrive this year.

