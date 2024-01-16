GTA 5 looks photorealistic with the help of a new rendering method, hinting at a possible future for gaming graphics

GTA 5 rolled out in 2013, and Rockstar Games has been steadily improving its graphics and overall functionality over the years as they release the title on better platforms. However, these have mostly been minor visual improvements. A new rendering technology seen in a clip shared by @NikTekOfficial on X shows how easy it has become to create photorealistic scenes. The clip showcased real-time and photorealistic AI rendering in GTA 5 by a model trained on dashcam footage.

This was quite eye-opening, and fans are now wondering if AI rendering could be the future of video game graphics. Rockstar Games has already proved itself by crafting beautiful and photorealistic graphics in Red Dead Redemption 2 with excellent natural lighting and shadows. However, this technology might take things to the next level in terms of realism.

According to @NikTekOfficial, the gameplay was created by training Intel's models using real dashcam footage. Also, since it is still in its early stages, it will take some time to see mainstream implementation.

Intel's technology was able to turn GTA 5 photorealistic, opening the gate for other video games

Achieving photorealism has been a goal of most video game studios for a long time. However, they were limited by the technology of their time or the availability of cutting-edge hardware to the general public.

The first official GTA 6 trailer has set the bar very high with photorealistic character models and environmental details. The recent clip shared on X has led fans to believe that other studios could implement this technology in their games to improve the visuals. However, it received mixed reactions from GTA fans. Here are some of the comments:

The clip was also quite impressive due to the level of detail and the accurate reflections shown throughout the video. The reflection of buildings against the back of the truck, as well as the shadows and shading, closely resembled the real world, thanks to the real-life dashcam footage that the model was trained on.

Intel was able to achieve this level of realism by using datasets based on a real city in Germany and then implementing it over GTA 5 gameplay. However, further training with a better camera and a variety of scenes could result in even better visuals.

In other news, the Grand Theft Auto community has been rejoicing over the GTA 6 trailer finally beating Minecraft's trailer video on YouTube in terms of total views.

