GTA Online publisher Rockstar Games-funded Max Payne Remake gets new development update

Rockstar Games is the publisher of many beloved titles like GTA Online and the upcoming Max Payne Remake. For those who don't know, the latter is an updated version of the 2001 classic featuring a detective of the same name as the series. It and the sequel's remake were first announced on April 6, 2022. No release date has been set in stone yet.

An update from Remedy Entertainment for its investors on October 31, 2023, disclosed some new information worth sharing. Apparently, the Max Payne 1 and 2 remakes are past the conceptual stage and are said to be in a "production readiness stage."

Note: Some aspects of this article are speculative.

New development update for the Max Payne remakes funded by GTA Online's Rockstar Games

The old games were classics for their time (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

On the official Remedy Investors website, there is a post titled "Remedy Entertainment Plc: Q3 2023." Much of the company's current and future projects are disclosed there. The one that might interest fans of Rockstar Games titles is the update to the beloved Max Payne remakes, as described below:

"Max Payne 1&2 remakes progressed into the production readiness stage. We have gained clarity on the style and scope of the game, and we have an exceptionally well-organized team working on it. With these accomplishments, we are excited about the project and its future success."

It might not seem like a big update, but this change indicates that development is going smoothly for this project.

When will the Max Payne remakes be released?

This is the development cycle followed at Remedy Entertainment (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

While no official news has been shared regarding the remake's release date as of this writing, some details point to the game coming out within the next two years.

The above infographic came from Remedy Entertainment back in 2022 regarding their development cycle. Remember, this game is now in the "production readiness" stage.

That alone takes between three to six months. The final stage afterward is known as "full production," which takes between one and two years to reach Alpha. That then takes another three to six months for the Beta stage, which entails quality assurance.

Assuming that the Max Payne Remake is on the upper end of that spectrum, it is likely that the game will come out in the next two years. This assumes it follows the same development cycle as other Remedy Entertainment titles.

Other news about this project

No shot of the new game has been posted as of this writing (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

Remedy Entertainment's creative director, Sam Lake, had an interview with VGC back on September 28, 2023, stating the following about this game:

"It is a significant undertaking in the sense that even if they are old games, just thinking about bringing them up to modern standards and combining them into one, you can see that it's a big, big project..."

Sam stated that the upcoming game is going to be a huge project, although he couldn't reveal too much at the time.

The Max Payne 1 and 2 remakes are slated to be bundled together and will be available on PC, PS5, and the Xbox Series X|S sometime in the future. Rockstar Games has been said to be funding the project.

