5 GTA Vice City Stories' vehicles that should return in GTA 6

GTA Vice City Stories remains one of the most underappreciated titles in the series, despite serving as a prequel to the OG Grand Theft Auto Vice City. It introduced many unique vehicles that were never seen again in the series. That could change as the upcoming GTA 6 is also set in the same Vice City, opening the door to the possibilities of many returning vehicles from this classic title.

This article lists five GTA Vice City Stories vehicles that should return in GTA 6.

Note: This list is based on the author's opinion.

5 vehicles from GTA Vice City Stories that GTA 6 should include are Bovver'64, Splitz-6 ATV, and more

1) Bovver'64

A picture of Bovver'64 (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The landscape of Vice City is usually surrounded by water bodies, and GTA 6 should capitalize on it by adding a variety of watercraft. Bovver’64 is one such vehicle that deserves a comeback, especially as a nostalgia factor. This one-seater medium-sized hovercraft can be found near Little Haiti’s junkyard in GTA Vice City Stories.

Despite offering below-than-average performance, the next title in the series could easily upgrade its performance to better suit the modern gameplay. It could also play a major role in a variety of water-based missions in GTA 6 if given a chance.

2) Splitz-6 ATV

Next on the list is the infamous American Motors’ Splitz-6 ATV based on the real-life Amphicat ATV. This six-wheeler ATV is exclusive to GTA Vice City Stories and is yet to be seen in the series again.

A return in GTA 6 could do wonders for this vehicle since it specializes in traveling on land and water. While it’s one of the slowest vehicles in the previous game, Rockstar can tweak its performance and make it one of the best unique automobiles to collect in the upcoming title.

3) Ventoso

An image of Ventoso (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Ventoso is another vehicle exclusively available in GTA Vice City Stories. This two-seater customized motorized/moped bicycle is based on a late 1970s moped. It is quite popular for its compact design and lighter weight. Compared to the Faggio scooter in the game, it is much faster and has higher acceleration.

A comeback in GTA 6 would be phenomenal for the two-wheeler as it could play a role in some of the city chases or random encounters like in the current Grand Theft Auto 5.

4) Polaris V8

The Polaris V8 is a four-seater muscle car in GTA Vice City Stories that GTA 6 should include in its vehicle catalog. Based mainly on the real-life four-door version of the 970 Plymouth Roadrunner, it seemingly runs on a V8 engine with a supercharger, making it one of the best muscle cars in the game.

Rockstar should bring back this classic muscle car in GTA 6. The rumored robust customization options in the upcoming title will allow players to personalize this beast, making it a must-own vehicle for motorheads.

5) Armadillo

An image of the Armadillo (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The final GTA Vice City Stories’ vehicle that should return in Grand Theft Auto 6 is Armadillo, a two-seater helicopter used by the Vice City Fire Department. A bucket can be seen attached to it by a rope to carry water to the fires around the map.

With Vice City set to return, an aircraft like Armadillo will do wonders for players to see something like that trying to extinguish fires in the game. It will also be suitable for many side missions where players might need to extinguish the fire or do something similar.

Which vehicles are rumored to appear in Grand Theft Auto 6 so far?

Since the GTA 6 trailer dropped in December 2023, the gaming community has been digging up cars and vehicles seen in it to anticipate their presence in the upcoming game. Tons of automobiles have been rumored to be appearing in Grand Theft Auto 6.

