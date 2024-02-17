Top 5 mythical creatures in the GTA series so far

The GTA series has some top-notch action and story that has held the community together for all these years. However, there is something that has always piqued everyone's interest from time to time- mythical creatures in the game. There is no shortage of mysteries and easter eggs referencing various things in the world of Grand Theft Auto.

While some are blatant and easy to discover, others are well-hidden and shrouded in mystery. Players keep coming across these mythical creatures in the game often, keeping things interesting for everybody.

So, this article will list five such creatures that have been a part of the Grand Theft Auto series and are a complete joy to come across.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Yeti, Loch Ness Monster, and 3 other interesting mythical creatures from GTA Online

1) Aliens

Aliens are some of the most common and quite interesting themes used in several video games. The GTA series is no different, as players can find evidence of these extraterrestrial creatures in this world. San Andreas and Grand Theft Auto 5 have the most descriptive examples of aliens that one can find.

In San Andreas, players can hear a voice over the intercom talking about an alien body when they raid Area 69 during one of the craziest missions in the game. In GTA 5, one can go off-track during the prologue mission and find an alien body frozen in ice under the bridge. Similarly, there is a hidden easter egg mission in GTA Online where players can come across a UFO.

2) Sasquatch/Bigfoot

Sasquatch is another fascinating mythical creature that has been a part of the GTA series. While the first rumors started all the way back when San Andreas rolled out, Rockstar Games dismissed them entirely. However, this could very well have been the reason why they added this creature in Gand Theft Auto 5.

This humongous ape-like creature first appears at Cassidy Creeks, where players need to hunt down and kill the O'Neil Brother. When using the sniper with the thermal scope, Sasquatch can be seen standing near the lower right side.

Franklin will also receive a message from a hunter who's been on the tail of this monster and now needs his help to crush it. Players will find the creature running away once they search all the locations and will have the option to shoot it.

3) Loch Ness Monster

Among the various mythical creatures in history, the Loch Ness Monster is the one that has fascinated sailors the most. It is called the Los Santos Monster in GTA Online and players can get a glimpse of it when participating in one of the best missions to grind money in GTA- the Cayo Perico heist.

This large, long-necked water monster is rumored to inhabit seas and oceans near Loch Ness, a place in Scotland. However, players can only discover it in Grand Theft Auto Online either at the beginning or when escaping the island on a boat. It appears at a distance and will dive if players get near it.

4) Ghosts

Several paranormal creatures have haunted and interested people for a long time. Ghosts are one of the most popular ones and have made their way to the Grand Theft Auto titles as well. While there were some crazy rumors about CJ's mom's ghost in San Andreas, nothing concrete was ever discovered.

That said, Rockstar Games does add ghosts for a limited time in Grand Theft Auto Online during the Halloween month. There are several of them scattered across the map, and players can find and photograph them in the game for some extra cash and RP. They can also find the ghost of a popular stuntman at Mount Gordo in Blaine County.

5) Yeti

Yeti is probably the strongest and the most terrifying mythical creature on the list. While it has been rumored in older titles as well, it makes a physical appearance in Grand Theft Auto Online, where players need to hunt it down for reward. However, it is not easy to eliminate the huge ape-like creature as it poses a severe challenge.

Rockstar Games usually added this feature to the online multiplayer mode during the holiday season when there is snow in the game. The abominable snowman is huge and covered in white fur that hides it well among all the snow. It has exceptional strength and can tank a lot of bullets.

