5 fascinating Easter Eggs in GTA Online worth noting before GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto games are brimming with Easter Eggs, and GTA Online is no different. While there are many hidden secrets and Easter Eggs in the single-player campaign of the game, the online multiplayer mode has equally amazing ones that new players might not know about. It's always an exciting moment when you come across one randomly or find one during free roam.

GTA Easter Eggs range from movie references to subtle nods towards the previous protagonists in the series. This is a great way to make players feel nostalgic just by finding some items stashed away in discreet locations.

This article will list five such Easter Eggs in Grand Theft Auto Online that players should look for if they haven't already.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Five GTA Online Easter Eggs players should find before GTA 6 comes out

1) Loch Ness Monster

The Loch Ness Monster is a mythical beast that has been talked about all over the world. It is a huge creature with a long neck that inhabits seas and oceans and sometimes appears in front of sailors. Well, there is one instance where players can see it in GTA Online as well.

When participating in the Cayo Perico Heist, which is also one of the best ways to make money in GTA Online, the monster is mentioned during a dialog. It only makes a physical appearance towards the end of the mission when players are trying to escape with their boat. However, it will disappear into thin air if they try to get too close.

Since GTA 6 is supposed to be set in Florida, it won't be weird if the Loch Ness monster reappears in the upcoming title as well.

2) You Own Los Santos

Players who have been through the single-player story mode of GTA 5 might have seen a framed picture in Franklin's room that says, "Los Santos Owns You". It shows the protagonist's current situation with him living in a small house with his aunt.

However, if you continue playing the online multiplayer mode and set up an Agency in GTA Online, you will once again get to meet Franklin and see a new picture that instead says, "You own Los Santos". Now that he has grown as a person and has several successful businesses throughout the city, the picture fits the situation very well.

3) Secret resupply mission

The resupply missions for the Bunker can get a little boring sometimes. However, anyone who likes to grind these missions for money in GTA Online might know that completing around 600 of them will trigger a hidden task that players can undertake.

If they can trigger this hidden resupply mission, they will be tasked with acquiring the goods from a strange location. Once reached, they will see a scene out of a sci-fi horror movie with corpses and tanks lying around. On top of that, there is a huge alien ship, and collecting the item will spawn some strange creatures.

Due to the nature of this mission, there might not be too many players who would have unlocked this hidden Easter Egg in the game.

4) Peyote Plants

Peyote Plants are one of the most hilarious Easter Eggs in Grand Theft Auto Online that can be a little tricky for some players to find. Rockstar Games keeps bringing them back occasionally as they allow players to have a hallucinogenic episode and turn into an animal.

However, this is only an illusion as other NPCs in the game will react to them as if they are a human while players control an animal and travel around the map. Since GTA 6 will have a lot of animals, it won't be surprising if Peyote Plants reappear in the next installment in the series as well.

5) Double-action revolver from RDR 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is an amazing title, and the fan base hopes Grand Theft Auto 6 uses some of its features. Rockstar Games has also used a couple of Easter Eggs in GTA Online as a nod towards the game. One of them is the treasure hunt that allows players to obtain a double-action revolver.

Upon receiving a mail from [email protected] (could be a wordplay on the Van der Linde gang), players need to look for some clues and will eventually find a box with the weapon inside it. It is a similar weapon that can be found in Red Dead Redemption 2 and is a great Easter Egg that players like to find.

Hopefully, Rockstar Games will add more such interesting finds in Grand Theft Auto 6 to make things interesting.

