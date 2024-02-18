5 reasons why GTA San Andreas is superior to GTA 5

Both GTA 5 and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas are fantastic titles and have earned Rockstar Games a lot of fame as well as revenue. This is one of the reasons people have been debating which offering is better. While one side argues that Grand Theft Auto 5, with its better graphics and character models, is superior, others believe that San Andreas has elements that make this title more enjoyable.

While both games were released quite a while back, the debate is still going on on various forums and social media sites. So, we decided to offer some reasons that make San Andreas a better game than Grand Theft Auto 5.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

More missions, combat, and 3 other reasons why San Andreas is better than GTA 5

1) Relatively grounded plot

While all Grand Theft Auto titles allow players to roam freely, do stunts, and cause chaos, the plot is what drives them. In this regard, some prefer San Andreas' story over GTA 5's.

This is mainly because the struggles of CJ and his friends come across as more real. He starts from being a nobody and slowly builds his reputation and fortune.

On the other hand, Michael, one of the protagonists of Grand Theft Auto 5, is a hardened criminal with all the expertise and connections. Moreover, this title's elaborate heists and robberies might not be for everyone; San Andreas' missions feel more grounded.

2) Features

Even though San Andreas is quite an old game, it still has several amazing features fans would like to see in GTA 6. This is a testament to how well it was made and how much detail Rockstar Games put into that title.

While Grand Theft Auto 5 has no shortage of features and gameplay mechanics, some elements from the older title are sorely missed by players. For instance, being able to modify CJ's body by going to the gym and working out made the game much more immersive. The other title lacks any such feature, much to the disappointment of the fans.

3) Combat

While GTA 5's combat feels more realistic and brutal, it lacks the variety that San Andreas offers. Moreover, CJ can dual-wield weapons and has several tricks up his sleeves that players like to employ during combat.

Grand Theft Auto 5's melee and hand-to-hand combat is quite dull. San Andreas excels in this department with its variety of martial arts moves that gamers can learn from the gym and use on enemies and other NPCs.

This allows the game to stay interesting, as players always have the option to not use guns and fight with their fists instead. Hand-to-hand combat in the other title gets boring very quickly. This is one of the many things that San Andreas did right before GTA 5.

4) The map

Another reason most players like to keep San Andreas above Grand Theft Auto 5 is the difference between their maps. Even though the former's map is only 38.2 km2 compared to the latter's 75.84 km2, it feels bigger.

Since San Andreas has a progression-based map that fans also want in GTA 6, new areas unlock after players complete certain missions. These places felt like a bigger deal because of this mechanic.

On the other hand, the whole of Los Santos is open to exploring GTA 5 from the very beginning. While this is quite fun, the title feels slightly boring once you've been to every place possible early on.

On top of that, Grand Theft Auto 5 has one giant city, while San Andreas' map is divided into three major areas, with each being quite enjoyable to unlock and explore.

5) The vast variety of side missions

San Andreas has some side activities fans would love to see in GTA 6. The game offers a vast selection of options in this regard, including missions where you can be a paramedic, firefighter, or just drive a taxi around the city.

These are some things that kept the game interesting even after its main story was over. On the other hand, Grand Theft Auto 5 lacks such activities, and players don't have anything interesting to do once they reach the finale. This is another big reason why San Andreas is superior.

