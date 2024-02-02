GTA 6 fans want the progression-based map to return

With GTA 6 not too far away, there are certain features and gameplay mechanics that fans want to see in the upcoming title. Among others, several players want the progression-based map to return with this title. This feature has been present in almost every other Grand Theft Auto title, but Rockstar Games removed it in GTA 5, allowing players to explore the whole map from the get-go.

While a majority of the player base wants Grand Theft Auto 6 to be similar, others want Rockstar Games to go back to the roots and restrict the map from the very beginning. This means players will need to complete certain parts of the story to unlock various locations on the map.

This article will further dive into this topic and share some thoughts that are floating around the internet regarding this topic.

Fans want Rockstar Games to add a progression-based map in GTA 6

While the GTA series has some amazing maps, most of them unlock with progression as new locations become available for exploration only after players reach a certain part of the story. However, this also means that they need to wait for some time before the game becomes an actual open world.

There have been heated debates going on various social media platforms where some fans want GTA 6 to have this feature while others don't. Now, progression-based maps have both advantages and disadvantages over completely open maps in games.

First, they make the map feel larger than it is because players slowly unlock new places. Second, there is always something new to discover till the end of the story because players cannot visit every location at the very beginning and have to wait till the story allows them to.

On the other hand, fans also like the freedom of Grand Theft Auto 5, where they aren't dependent on the main story to unlock the map and can freely explore almost all the locations. The game only blurs out a small portion at the beginning, but they also become accessible soon enough.

However, many fans want GTA 6's map to be progression-based. Since the game is returning to Vice City, they want Rockstar Games to keep some locations locked until players complete the story. This will keep the open world of the game fresh and interesting even after thorough exploration.

However, it is yet to be seen if the developers will go down this path, especially after removing the feature from their previous title. Since Rockstar Games is known for taking input from the community, it is possible that Grand Theft Auto 6 might have a progression-based map instead of a completely open one.

In other news, there are rumors that the GTA 6 trailer 2 will reveal a lot of information about the game and share jaw-dropping details, much to the fans' excitement.

