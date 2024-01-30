Top 6 GTA map designs of all time

While all the GTA games feature an open world, not every map has as many interesting details as others. This is a big reason why fans fondly remember some of them and want Rockstar Games to take inspiration from these maps and locations for the upcoming title. Now, several things make a map good, ranging from how big it is to how many random activities players can encounter while free roaming.

While it is true that the developers have put more effort into the later titles like GTA 4 and GTA 5, other titles have been successful in establishing themselves as games with a good map that fans love to explore.

This article will list six of these maps that have great designs in terms of the variety of available terrains as well as the structure and therefore, been the most enjoyable for players.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

6 of the best map designs in GTA games

1) Grand Theft Auto San Andreas

There are several things that GTA San Andreas did better than GTA 5, and the map is one of them. Not only does it have three big cities that players can explore, but also mountain and desert areas that make it feel even bigger. While the map's scale might be smaller than the latest title, the lack of highways and "fast cars" means players spend more time traveling.

On top of that, since the various locations open up gradually, players have more time to explore one part of the map before moving on to another. Most of the locations on the map feel natural and have a purpose rather than being there for the sole purpose of increasing its size.

2) Grand Theft Auto 4

While Grand Theft Auto 4 might not have the biggest map in the series, it captures the essence of New York City beautifully. Combined with the dark and gritty nature of the game, the dirty atmosphere of the city feels natural and in sync with Niko Bellic's life.

While players will spend most of their time in the concrete jungles of the suburban areas filled with tall buildings and houses, the game also has a couple of wooded areas that add a contrast to the experience. The alleyways and the various streets are filled with activities that are great to look at and interact with.

3) Grand Theft Auto 5

GTA 5 is one of the most popular titles in the series and has tons of things to offer. This includes a humongous map filled with various terrain and activities that players can explore. There are countrysides, beaches, cities, and mountains that players can travel to and scale.

While fans were a bit disappointed by the lack of activity in some of these areas, they still allowed it to flourish and look beautiful. Unlike San Andreas, Grand Theft Auto 5 does not have multiple cities. Instead, the one it has is very large and is called Los Santos. This is the primary location of the game where most of the missions and tasks take place.

4) Grand Theft Auto 3

GTA 3 is an old title, but it introduced several things that revolutionized the genre and shocked the fans. Not only was it the first title in the 3-D universe, but it also had several features and a level of gore and quality that was uncommon for its time. Players were surprised by the details on the map and how it was full of activity and characters.

GTA 3 was the beginning for Rockstar Games and then they never looked back. While the game's map is small, it is not void of details. Players can circle the whole location quickly but still not get bored. While it might seem too boring and small for players today, it is undoubtedly one of the best maps of all time.

5) Grand Theft Auto Vice City

GTA Vice City is another iconic game in the series that is still adored by the fans. While its map is relatively small compared to the later titles, it is full of personality and character as there is always something happening at almost every location. There are skaters near the beach, and people sunbathe on the beach itself.

While the map certainly lacks variety in terms of terrain, it offers two small islands for players to explore. While one is more inclined towards population and activity, the other is mostly an industrial area with shops and warehouses. Nonetheless, the map of Vice City has its charm, and there are various iconic locations that fans would love to see in GTA 6 as well.

6) Grand Theft Auto 2

While Rockstar Games likes to reuse the maps and locations in their games, they are yet to bring back Anywhere City from GTA 2 or reuse its locations in the later titles. This is a little disappointing because there is no shortage of players who like the symmetrical design of the city.

While it features three districts, the overall gameplay does not allow players to explore them in a way that they can do in other games. However, it would be amazing if the developers used Anywhere City in a different way or added it as an expansion for GTA 6.

In other news, there are rumors about a possible GTA 6 trailer 2 release date floating around the internet. However, the information has yet to be confirmed by the official sources.

