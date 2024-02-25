Who is DJ Cara in GTA 5's Non-Stop-Pop FM?

Radio stations in GTA 5 are hosted by several DJs, one of them being DJ Cara. Grand Theft Auto 5 has the highest number of radio stations in the series, implying it also has the most radio hosts. Many of the radio stations are based on real-life ones, while others follow a specific theme or some particular genres of music. The DJs who host these radio stations are all voiced by real people, some of whom are actors, musicians, real-life radio hosts, and popular voice actors.

DJ Cara is the radio host of Non-Stop-Pop FM, a radio station that plays modern pop, dance music, and some hit 80s tracks. Here's everything you need to know about DJ Cara in GTA 5.

Everything about DJ Cara from Non-Stop-Pop FM in GTA 5

DJ Cara, the radio host of Non-Stop-Pop FM in GTA 5, is none other than famous British model and actress Cara Delevingne. She has had a successful modeling career, winning "Model of the Year" at the British Fashion Awards in 2012 and 2014. She's also a well-known actress who played Margo Roth Spiegelman in the romantic mystery movie Paper Towns (2015) and the Enchantress in the DC supervillain movie Suicide Squad (2016).

Delevingne's role as DJ Cara in GTA 5 is, in fact, one of her earliest acting performances, as she only had a minor role in Anna Karenina (2012) before it. Her in-game character often comes off as a cheery and energetic RJ who always tries to cheer up her listeners. DJ Cara calls herself "the soon-to-be-famous world-class beat-boxer". Notably, Cara has done beatboxing in real life as well.

Cara doesn't hide the fact that she's English and is always making some reference to the UK, such as the quote that says:

"Time for some adverts. That's English for commercials."

She's also portrayed as a massive fan of Righteous Slaughter 7, as evidenced by the following quote:

"Beautiful, now we can go to a commercial, so I can play some Righteous Slaughter."

The Righteous Slaughter franchise is a parody of the Call of Duty games and interestingly, Cara also starred in a live-action trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops III, right after Grand Theft Auto 5.

In some ways, Cara's in-game character is a spiritual successor to Trish Camden, the British co-host of Wave 103 in GTA Vice City Stories. The only major difference is that Trish always talked about wanting to be a VJ and leaving radio behind, whereas DJ Cara doesn't complain about being a radio host.

