Who is Tom Petty? GTA 6 trailer causes late singer’s music to trend online

Rockstar released the first official GTA 6 trailer earlier today, and it featured a song from American singer, songwriter, and guitarist Tom Petty. The popularity of the game has resulted in the artist and the song trending massively on social media. Rockstar's song selection should also be credited as the track perfectly encapsulates the vibe of Vice City and the tone the studio set for the next game's debut trailer.

Petty has had many hit soundtracks in the 1970s, 80s, and 90s, and his song Love is a Long Road is now trending on social media due to it being featured in Grand Theft Auto 6's first trailer. The official GTA 6 trailer features Love Is A Long Road as its title track throughout its 1:30 duration. GTA 6 fans can listen to the song below.

GTA 6 trailer song Love is Long Road by Tom Petty is now trending online

Tom Petty performing a song (Image via imdb.com)

Thomas Earl Petty (aka Tom Petty) was born on October 20, 1950, in Gainesville, Florida, which is, interestingly, the same state that the city of Miami (the inspiration for Grand Theft Auto 6 location Vice City) is located in.

According to IMDb, he joined artists like Bob Dylan, Beatle George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, and Roy Orbison in the British-American group The Traveling Wilburys. Petty has had hits like Don't Do Me Like That, Refugee, and The Waiting in his greatly successful career that spanned decades.

He also has a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a version of which was also seen in Los Santos, Grand Theft Auto 5's iteration of Los Angeles.

The song from his 1989 solo album Love is a Long Road has now been featured in the GTA 6 official trailer and is trending online. Unfortunately, Tom Petty passed away on October 2, 2017 in Santa Monica, California.

Also Read: GTA 6 Protagonists Officially Revealed

Rockstar has credited Tom Petty in the description of its next release's first trailer (Image via YouTube/Rockstar Games)

The Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer song is available on various platforms, such as Spotify and YouTube, so fans can listen to it easily.

Rockstar Games will likely drop more trailers before the GTA 6 release date, and they are expected to feature great songs as well.

Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer song and more details

The debut trailer of the next GTA game has a runtime of one minute and 31 seconds, and it confirms a major character in the game, Lucia. She is also featured on the official artwork released by Rockstar Games along with another character who is reportedly the title's male protagonist, Jason.

Several shots of Vice City and its inhabitants were shown in the trailer, with Tom Petty's hit song playing in the background. Not much was revealed about the GTA 6 characters in detail, but fans can expect to get more information on them in the near future.

Until then, gamers can play Grand Theft Auto Online to stay busy, with its Winter Update 2023 dropping sometime this month.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.