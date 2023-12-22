Is it worth playing GTA Trilogy on PS5?

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is undoubtedly the most controversial game release from Rockstar Games. The American gaming studio released it for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on November 11, 2021. While the title was promoted as a remastered version of three classic Grand Theft Auto games, fans pointed out numerous issues that made it unplayable on all platforms. However, Rockstar has ironed out many issues after its release.

This article discusses whether or not it is worth playing GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on PlayStation 5 in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

A brief analysis of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5 is considered the most powerful gaming console in contemporary times. Rockstar Games also released GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on the platform, allowing players to enjoy the game's new graphics and features.

However, many fans complained that the new version lacks many features from the original titles. While the graphics have certainly improved, Grove Street Studio (the third-party developer who remastered the game on behalf of Rockstar Games) messed up many crucial functions.

However, after the backlash, Rockstar Games fixed various issues with multiple title and patch updates. Now, the remastered game is acceptably playable on all platforms, including PlayStation 5.

The remastered version includes the following titles: Grand Theft Auto 3 Definitive Edition, Grand Theft Auto Vice City Definitive Edition, and GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. If you are a new-age gamer, the Definitive Edition Trilogy is the only official version to enjoy the classic Rockstar titles.

After the release of the Definitive Edition, the studio stopped selling the original version of the titles. The following are some of the key improvements that you can find in the remastered version:

HD-resolution graphics

Modern controller configurations

Mission restart option

GPS

Weapon Wheel

These features make the Definitive Edition Trilogy more enjoyable than the original version. Moreover, Rockstar Games kept the gameplay of all three titles the same as before. Therefore, enjoying the lore with modern gaming features is a must-try thing.

Recently, the GTA Trilogy Netflix Edition has been in the talks for improving the title for mobile players. Many fans reported that Rockstar Games introduced a new lighting feature called the Classic Lighting Mode that brings back the original vibe to the game visuals.

While the feature is yet to be introduced for the console and PC versions, considering its popularity, the developer should add it via an update soon. Therefore, Grand Theft Auto fans must try the Definitive Edition Trilogy on PlayStation 5 to check out all the new features introduced by Rockstar Games.

