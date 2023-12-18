Are RDR2 and GTA connected: Rumor explored

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series and Red Dead Redemption 2 are both standalone creations from Rockstar Games and have distinct universes. However, the developer occasionally includes some Easter eggs that make fans wonder whether or not both series are connected.

While this has remained a prominent discussion within the fanbase, the recent Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer has stirred the matter once again.

The video was full of Easter eggs that denote both real-life and Rockstar universe events. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed a major detail that refers to Red Dead Redemption 2. This article briefly discusses why fans think GTA and RDR universes are connected.

Rockstar Games featured a major RDR 2 reference in the GTA 6 trailer

On December 12, 2023, an X (formerly Twitter) user named Tempest (X/@tempestGTA) shared the above post, resuming the long-standing discussion of whether or not the Grand Theft Auto series and Red Dead Redemption 2 are connected.

During the last few moments of the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, you can see Lucia and her male partner breaking into a convenience store with arms. While most fans focused on the characters and their actions, Tempest pointed out the face sticker on one of the door panels.

According to them, the person resembles Everett Morgan from Red Dead Redemption 2, especially its multiplayer version.

This made fans wonder if both games share the same universe. While the Grand Theft Auto series is set in a modern period that depicts contemporary events in America, Red Dead Redemption is set in an older timeline.

However, the inclusion of Morgan’s face, that too in such a huge size, seemed to have some importance for the lore.

Everett Morgan is a criminal wanted by the law enforcement of the Red Dead Redemption universe for his involvement in a train robbery and murder of a train conductor. You can play this bounty mission in Red Dead Online.

Interestingly, this is not the first time the studio has brought RDR universe references in GTA games. Both Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer variant are full of such Easter eggs.

During the pre-release promotion of Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar added the Double-Action Revolver in GTA Online. This gun originates from RDR and continues to be in the series’ latest multiplayer version.

Similarly, the Stone Hatchet and the Nazar Speaks fortune-telling machine are also Easter eggs from the RDR universe.

However, Rockstar Games has yet to officially comment on whether or not both series are connected. Until then, the matter will remain a mystery.

