Rockstar website change sparks GTA 6 preorder speculation

A recent yet notable change on Rockstar Games' official website has sparked speculation regarding GTA 6 preorders among fans. The change in question is the highly anticipated title being added to the Games section on Rockstar's official website. This page now displays GTA 6's first official artwork featuring Lucia and her partner as its main banner.

While Rockstar Games or its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, are yet to divulge any information related to the Grand Theft Auto sequel's preorder dates, some believe that the website might have been updated in preparation for an announcement.

Fans speculate GTA 6 preorder announcement following the title's addition to Rockstar website's Games page

As mentioned, GTA 6 has been added to the Games page on Rockstar's official website. The upcoming title's banner is displayed on the site, and users can click on it to watch GTA 6's first trailer and read a "Welcome to Leonida" message.

That said, this website change has led to some intriguing speculations, with X user @NextGenPlatinum wondering if this might be a hint regarding a possible GTA 6 preorder announcement.

Interestingly, another user, @F1JayJay, believes that GTA 6 preorders could arrive soon if the title is supposed to be released in March or April 2025.

However, some think there could still be some time before Rockstar Games makes the much-anticipated sequel available for preorder.

Although thought-provoking, there is every possibility that this website change has nothing to do with an upcoming GTA 6 announcement.

Additionally, it should be noted that the game is slated to release in 2025, and taking Rockstar's past trends into account, preorders going live this early seems a little unlikely.

For instance, GTA 5's preorders went live in November 2012. While its final release date fell in September of the following year, it was supposed to come out in Spring 2013, as per the initial announcement.

GTA 5 preorder announcement (Image via Rockstar Games)

Furthermore, Red Dead Redemption 2, which launched in October 2018, was also made available for preorder just months ahead of launch.

Red Dead Redemption 2 preorder announcement (Image via Rockstar Games)

Therefore, readers are advised to take such fan speculation with a grain of salt and wait for Rockstar or Take-Two's official announcements regarding GTA 6 trailer 2, preorders, and other information.

