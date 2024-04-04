5 businesses that shouldn't return in GTA 6 Online

There are many businesses available in GTA Online, but not all are worth having, the same reason why these shouldn't return in GTA 6 Online. It can be said that businesses are the heart and soul of Grand Theft Auto Online; they're the primary means to earn in-game money while the missions and heists are a major reason players want to acquire them.

However, some of these aren't profitable at all and have lost their popularity among players; some don't even fit in with the theme of the game, as they're more in the realm of sci-fi fantasy and action movies. In light of all that, here's a list of businesses that Rockstar should avoid bringing back in GTA 6 Online, which is expected to arrive alongside the single-player game.

NOTE: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five businesses that GTA 6 Online shouldn't have

1) Facility

The Facility is something straight out of a science fiction movie, and it doesn't belong in Grand Theft Auto. The GTA games have mostly been inspired by crime thrillers and have told gripping tales of the criminal underworld alongside a satirical take on modern society.

Futuristic weapons and vehicles have long been a source of contention among the fanbase, and the same applies to futuristic properties.

The Facility also brought over the Orbital Cannon, an overpowered and overpriced futuristic weapon that can attack any player in a session. The update that introduced this business was also quite controversial, as it involved clones, government agents, and saving the world. None of this sci-fi Hollywood stuff should make its way to GTA 6 Online.

2) Document Forgery Office

The Document Forgery Office is one of the least popular MC businesses as it's also one of the least profitable ones. In contrast, players usually prefer MC Businesses like the Cocaine Lockup in GTA Online which generates more profit per hour. This property doesn't deserve to return in GTA 6 Online in its current state, but if it's made into something more feasible, it can fight right in.

3) Agency

The Agency is one of the best properties in Grand Theft Auto Online, as it has a great garage, some decent features like vehicle and weapons workshops, and even some lucrative money-making missions. However, a deal-breaker in terms of immersion is the Imani Tech upgrades, which are only necessary because of futuristic vehicles running rampant in the first place.

If Rockstar were to take a grounded approach with the next game, there would be no need for some sci-fi tech. The Agency is tied to Franklin and Lamar's operations in Los Santos, so while the GTA 5 characters themselves should be reintroduced, it wouldn't make sense to bring this business back to GTA 6 Online. Players want to experience something new, not the same recycled stuff.

4) Arena Workshop

The Arena Workshop is another one of those businesses that make no sense in a Grand Theft Auto title. It's based on the Death Race movies as several of the Arena War vehicles resemble the cars seen in this film series. The property isn't that profitable either, which is why very few players use it.

The only good feature is that it has one of the best Garages in GTA Online, but that isn't enough of a reason to bring it back in GTA 6 Online.

5) Bunker

The Bunker is another example of a lucrative business in GTA Online that doesn't fit in with the overall theme. Illegal arms manufacturing definitely fits in within the Grand Theft Auto Universe, and the military-grade weapons and vehicles are definitely interesting, but having a high-tech underground bunker delves a bit too much into the realm of fiction.

GTA 6 Online should take a firm step towards realism, which the series has always been known for. It's not James Bond or Saints Row, so it should stop trying to be either of these two and not include any of these fancy properties.

