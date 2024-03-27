5 best garages in GTA Online in 2024 (post-Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update)

The best garages in GTA Online are undoubtedly the ones that offer a lot of space. However, the title has plenty of options in this regard that provide much more and come with added special workshops. Aesthetics also come into play when you're looking to buy a garage, as it can complement vehicle collections of vehicles.

With all that in mind, we've put together a brief list that highlights the best garages in GTA Online, based on how they look, their features, and more. The list only considers the special garages, most of which are tied to some other kind of property, like a Nightclub, or the Auto Shop.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 best garages in GTA Online that you can buy in 2024

1) Nightclub Garage

The Nightclub is one of the most profitable businesses in GTA Online due to the passive income it generates, and the ability to manage multiple other businesses through it. However, another unique feature of this particular property is that it has a great garage.

You can buy multiple basement levels at the Nightclub, which come with their own warehouses and garages. The first level is used for the delivery vehicles, but the other three (B2, B3, and B4) will come with 10-car garages for your personal vehicles. The space offered by each level is quite small, and the cars are placed side by side, but this helps when you're trying to store similar-looking vehicles.

2) Agency Garage

The Agency is another property that's considered almost essential at this point, and a major reason for this is the Agency Vehicle Workshop in GTA Online. You can store up to 20 of your personal vehicles in three of its basement levels, and then you can modify them using the Vehicle Workshop.

This entry is the only one where you can install Imani Tech upgrades for eligible cars, which naturally makes it one of the best garages in GTA Online. Another of its interesting features is that it's shared by all members of the Agency, so you'll find vehicles owned by Franklin, Lamar, Imani, and even Dr Dre appearing inside.

3) Auto Shop Garage

The Auto Shop property was introduced alongside Los Santos Tuners and is needed for doing the Auto Shop Robberies. It comes with a 10-car garage, and it's quite common for players to store their JDM cars in GTA Online in this garage. It can be customized in a variety of themes that make it look like an actual auto shop.

What makes this one of the best garages in GTA Online, however, is its Mod Shop. This gives you all the Classic and Crew paint jobs for free and unlockable colors, like Gasoline Green, are all unlocked by default.

Any other modifications have a 5% discount. It's best to keep nine cars in this garage instead of 10 so that you can bring over another vehicle from a different garage to access the Mod Shop.

4) Eclipse Boulevard Garage

The Eclipse Boulevard Garage is highly coveted due to its 50-car capacity. With a price tag of $2,740,000, it can be quite expensive, but this is an essential purchase when you have tons of vehicles in the game. However, the Eclipse Blvd Garage doesn't make the list of the best garages in GTA Online simply due to its storage capacity.

It has several customization options for showing off your collections, has some interactive mechanics like a Snacks corner, and even a rooftop patio where you can hang out.

On top of that, this property's central position on Eclipse Boulevard makes it highly convenient for moving around the map or bringing in vehicles from showrooms.

5) CEO Office Garage

If you're looking to build the most exquisite car collection in GTA Online, the Office Garage is your best choice. It's simply the epitome of luxury and class and is perfectly suited to storing some of the most expensive vehicles in this game. The maximum storage capacity you get with this entry is 60 vehicles when you have purchased all three floors.

However, what makes it one of the best garages in GTA Online is that it also comes with a Custom Auto Shop. This workshop itself can be customized by choosing from a variety of themes and can also be used to make Benny's conversions for eligible GTA Online vehicles.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you own all these garages in GTA Online? Yes Not yet 0 votes View Discussion