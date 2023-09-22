List of GTA Online vehicles eligible for Benny's conversion, ranked

There are over 30 vehicles that are eligible for Benny's conversion in GTA Online. Most of them are cars, but a few motorcycles are also on the list. As far as ranking them goes, this list focuses on general utility. The fastest options tend to be the best ones since these vehicles lack other useful features of note. They aren't weaponized and lack some special abilities.

Since over 30 possible vehicles can receive Benny's conversion upgrade, the following list ranks them all together in one spot before diving into the best options available. Remember, this list is primarily rated based on top speed.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Ranking all vehicles that can get Benny's conversion upgrade in GTA Online

The Weevil Custom is at the top of this list (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is how all GTA Online vehicles eligible for Benny's conversion are ranked in terms of top speed:

Weevil Custom: 137.5 mph Banshee 900R: 131 mph 10F Widebody: 128 mph Nero Custom: 127.25 mph Sentinel Classic Widebody: 127.25 mph Itali GTB Custom: 127 mph Gauntlet Classic Custom: 125.5 mph Comet Retro Custom: 121.25 mph Sabre Turbo Custom: 121.25 mph Specter Custom: 121.25 mph Slamvan Custom: 117.5 mph Sultan RS: 117.25 mph Diabolus Custom: 115.25 mph Elegy Retro Custom: 115.25 mph Buccaneer Custom: 113 mph FCR 1000 Custom: 112.5 mph Glenadale Custom: 111.25 mph Peyote Custom: 111 mph Faction Custom: 110.75 mph Manana Custom: 108.75 mph Yosemite Rancher: 105.5 mph Virgo Classic Custom: 104 mph Primo Custom: 103 mph Moonbeam Custom: 102 mph Voodoo Custom: 100.75 mph Tornado Custom: 98.25 mph Faction Custom Donk: 97.5 mph Brioso 300 Widebody: 96 mph Chino Custom: 95.5 mph Minivan Custom: 95.5 mph Youga Classic 4x4: 95.5 mph

The last GTA Online patch to get a car or bike capable of Benny's conversion upgrade was in The Criminal Enterprises.

The best vehicles for Benny's conversion

If you need to get any of these rides, go with the Weevil Custom (Image via Rockstar Games)

Most cars and motorcycles from the previous list are largely irrelevant these days. Unless you like their designs, there is little reason to get them, except if a future GTA Online weekly update buffed them. However, there are a few exceptions.

For example, the Weevil Custom is the fastest non-HSW Muscle car in GTA Online. That makes it a great investment for PS4, Xbox One, and PC players since they lack HSW upgrades on those ports.

The Banshee 900R is a solid Benny's conversion vehicle to own in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Similarly, players on those systems may enjoy the Banshee 900R since there is no HSW Banshee available to them. Generally speaking, several of the other cars, such as the 10F Widebody, Nero Custom, and Sentinel Classic Widebody, can be decent on those platforms.

If you're on the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, none of the Benny's conversion vehicles are must-haves due to powercreep on those systems. Nonetheless, the rankings would stay the same.

