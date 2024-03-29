5 best GTA 5 characters that Rockstar should bring back

Numerous GTA 5 characters have impressed the community over the years with their humor and wit. While some characters in the roster are quite generic, with monotonous dialog and bland missions, others, like Trevor and Lamar, have managed to capture the hearts of fans with their goofy characteristics and incredible adventures.

Unfortunately, most of the supporting characters did not get enough screen time, which greatly disappointed fans. So, bringing them back and allowing players to interact with them again would be quite amazing on Rockstar's part.

This article will list five of the best GTA 5 characters who deserve some more screen time and love from the studio in the future.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Wade, Trevor, and 3 of the other best GTA 5 characters who should reappear

1) Trevor Phillips

Trevor Phillips, a protagonist of GTA 5, appeared to be quite unhinged, and his brutal acts captured everyone's attention. He did not hesitate to murder someone for simply rubbing him the wrong way. This was made clear when he brutally ended GTA 4's Johnny's life without even blinking an eye.

However, he was also charming in his own way and certainly a character that fans will never forget. He was never afraid of the FIB or the mafia, and even kidnapped his wife when Madrazo refused to pay.

Trevor was a tank and survived some of the worst circumstances in the story. He is undoubtedly one of the best GTA 5 characters ever, so many players look forward to encountering him in the future.

2) Lamar Davis

While Lamar might be a supporting character in the GTA series, he is unforgettable because of his dialog and actions. As a friend of Franklin Clinton, he often appeared to be dissing and roasting him. The scene where he made fun of Franklin's haircut has been meme material ever since the game dropped. He was incredibly funny and should be counted among the best GTA 5 characters.

A vast portion of the community wants more content involving Lamar. The studio has the perfect opportunity to drop him in GTA 6 or its online multiplayer mode and have players run around doing some missions for him. It would also be great to hear him talk about his friend and some of the occurrences in the previous game.

3) Wade Hebert

Wade is another amazing GTA 5 character who deserves more screen time, simply because he was so sweet throughout the single-player campaign of the game. Even though he was a companion to Trevor Phillips, he never lost his innocence and remained oblivious till the end. Even after Trevor killed Wade's cousin and his wife, Wade followed him and didn't enter the apartment, showcasing his loyalty.

Since he got his own business in the end, it would make sense for Wade to expand it to Vice City in GTA 6 as well. Players would like to meet and greet with him once more.

4) Franklin Clinton

Franklin is not only one of the greatest GTA 5 characters but also among the best protagonists in the franchise. This is mainly due to his ability to remain calm and compassionate even in adverse situations. It was amazing to see him control both Michael and Trevor when they started arguing. This was showcased quite well if you picked Option C as the finale of the campaign.

Since he also appears in GTA Online as a successful businessman, it would make sense for him to be present in Vice City as well. Franklin's Agency could be a possible business that players set up to generate missions and profits once the online multiplayer mode for the upcoming title rolls out.

5) Simeon Yetarian

There is hardly any GTA 5 player who doesn't know Simeon. Not only is he the guy who gives you the first mission in the game, but he also appears in the online multiplayer mode. He is a busy person who asks you to repo vehicles or steal them. He is also quite hilarious since he always awards himself the Employee of the Month title and tells Franklin to do better.

His striking accent, job offers, and efforts into making himself look better than the protagonist make him a memorable GTA 5 character. His business also offers a good way to make money for new players so they can get acquainted with the city and its underbelly. So, it won't be shocking to see a Simeon Motorsport store somewhere in Vice City too.

