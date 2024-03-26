5 best ways to make money in GTA Online without doing any heists (2024)

Making money in GTA Online is very important as it not only allows you to purchase amazing cars and weapons but also access some of the properties in the game. While the heists in the online multiplayer mode have the highest payout, not everybody likes to spend hours in preparation or wishes to get together with random players to complete them.

Fortunately, there are other good ways to make money in GTA Online. These methods don't require you to join hands with other players or take part in heists or similar missions.

This article will list five ways to easily make money in GTA Online without depending on heists in the game.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Time Trial, 2x/3x missions, and three other best ways to make money in GTA Online

1) Agency Security Contracts

The Agency in GTA Online is already a wonderful business that unlocks a handful of things for you. However, the most profitable are the Agency Security Contracts you will access after setting up this business in the game.

Among the various VIP contracts, the Dr. Dre mission is the best as it allows one to meet the music legend and search for his lost phone with some important files. It is a fantastic way to make money in GTA Online since the payout can reach around $1 million.

2) Time Trial

Completing the Time Trial missions is another great way to make money in GTA Online without having to do any heists in the game. On top of that, these can be done solo, so you don't have to worry about finding competent teammates who don't ruin everything.

Another amazing thing about Time Trial missions is that they can be completed in just a few minutes and have varying difficulties. This means that the races are straightforward in some weeks, but sometimes they can be tricky. However, with decent driving skills, you can make money in GTA Online without wasting hours on heists.

3) Nightclub Business

Nightclubs are a great business in GTA Online, and they make money through the passive income earned during the day. However, there is another way to stack a lot of cash passively through the nightclub business in the game. But, it requires some initial investment and can be a little complex for new players.

However, once you set everything up, the business will acquire materials and other things to make different items that can be sold for millions once enough stock is stockpiled. Since this is passive, you can focus on other money-making things in the game while the Nightclub keeps stacking the cash.

4) Double/Triple bonus missions

With each GTA Online weekly update, the game offers 2x or 3x cash and RP bonuses on certain missions, making them a lucrative way to make money in the game for some time. While these missions are mostly the Adversary Mode challenges, they will allow you to steadily stack cash while having fun.

Focusing on the double/triple cash bonus missions is the best way for GTA Online beginners to make money since they don't have to set up expensive businesses in the game. You can also keep completing them while your other businesses produce passive income behind you.

5) Hangar

Hangar might not be as complex as the Nightclub Business but it requires you to get handsy. This means you will need to keep stocking the Hangar and participate in selling the goods to keep stacking the cash in GTA Online. However, it is one of the best and most profitable ways to get money in the game without having to do heists.

While the payout for these goods might vary, they will still give good returns on your investment, and focusing on this business will allow you to make a good amount of money in a relatively short amount of time. On top of that, you can also assign technicians to the Hangar through your Nightclub, making it easier to control and monitor things.

In other news, some insiders have confirmed that the GTA 6 release date will not be pushed back, as suggested by a recent report by Kotaku.

