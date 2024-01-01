GTA Online has been around for almost a decade, and its popularity hasn't declined. With a new year, new players will also join the community. However, navigating through the game can be a little tricky since Rockstar Games has added so many elements over the years, which can pose a challenge for those who decide to start playing the game's online multiplayer mode in 2024.

The main problem one might face is generating money in the game. While veteran players have already established businesses for this purpose, beginners with limited funds might struggle.

Thus, this article will provide five tips for new players to help them in the game when starting this year.

Note: The tips are subjective and are solely based on the writer's opinion.

5 tips for beginners when starting GTA Online in 2024

1) Save up money by doing small missions

Money is the most important thing in GTA Online, as it allows you to purchase almost everything. However, new players are restricted to doing small missions and tasks to earn cash. So, it's necessary to keep saving that money instead of blowing it on cars and other unnecessary items.

Most new players struggle at this stage as they immediately purchase expensive vehicles without thinking ahead. While a fast car will be helpful, saving money for more important things should be the priority. Once you're established and have surplus cash, you can purchase anything.

2) Heists are your friend

Several players tend to ignore heists as they require some prerequisites. But this avoidance is a big mistake because heists are one of the best ways to make money in GTA Online. Moreover, they provide valuable experience and other rewards that will come in handy in the long run.

Grand Theft Auto Online also has solo heists for players who don't play alongside their friends or companions. So, it is recommended that you start participating in these missions as soon as you unlock them.

3) Expensive doesn't always mean good

Some vehicles and properties in GTA Online have mind-boggling prices, which often mislead new players who expect these items and buildings to be good and essential to own in GTA Online. However, this is not always the case. The game has several cheap vehicles that outperform those with price tags in the millions.

The paramount factor to look at is the top speed and the vehicle's overall performance. A speedy car might do well on straight stretches but might also struggle at the curves. So, identify your play style and spend money on these things.

4) Set up a CEO Office as soon as possible

The CEO Office in GTA Online is a crucial thing that new players should focus on. Not only does becoming a CEO in the game open other gameplay options, but it also offers other rewards that are helpful in the long run.

Players also get to spawn a Buzzard helicopter whenever they want to, which comes in handy when they need to escape tricky situations. Since it is one of the best helicopters in GTA Online, vehicle enthusiasts have one more reason to establish their business and become CEO.

5) Save money and purchase the Toreador

Playing in public lobbies can often be more chaotic than one would wish. Griefers riding Oppressor MK II can be a menace, and only so many vehicles can counter this flying motorcycle. Well, the Pegassi Toreador is one such car that will help you out a lot.

Not only does it help against the Oppressor MK II, but it can also turn into a submarine, use infinite missiles, and have a rocket boost for quick accelerations. While it costs a whopping $4,250,000, this weaponized armored car is worth the money, and you will not regret purchasing it.

In other news, beginners and veterans should look at the GTA Online New Year's Event and unlock all the rewards as soon as possible.

