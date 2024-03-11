5 best ways to make money in GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist update (Solo)

The best ways to make money in GTA Online revolve around teaming up with friends or other players and completing heists. However, Rockstar Games has been adding new ways for solo players to stack cash, and the recent Cluckin Bell Heist is a prime example. The community has been requesting the developers to bring more missions that can be completed solo.

Fortunately, there are some best ways to make money in GTA Online without having to wait in queues and band together with random players just to make some decent cash.

This article will discuss five of the best ways solo players can earn money in the online multiplayer mode.

5 of the best ways to make money in GTA Online as a solo player

1) Cluckin Bell Farm Heist

The Cluckin Bell Farm Heist is the most recent update in the online multiplayer and has opened one of the best ways for solo players to make money in GTA Online. While one can team up with others for efficiency, the tasks are quite easy.

This means they can be completed alone and don't need a team of four. While the payout might not be huge, you will still make $500,000 after completing the finale. This is one of the reasons the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist quickly became popular among solo players. The missions are short and straightforward, and the payout is decent.

2) Aim for 2x or 3x cash bonus missions

Another thing to remember about the best ways to make money in GTA Online is that even small missions pay quite well when Rockstar Games is offering double or triple cash bonuses on them. This happens in almost every weekly update, so you will always have something to look forward to.

Most of the time, these 2x or 3x cash and RP bonuses are on Adversary or Community missions, which can be quite fun to complete. Since they also don't take too long, keep grinding them for the whole week to stack up some good cash. This is also one of the best ways for complete beginners to make money in GTA Online.

3) Cayo Perico

Heists are one of the best ways to make money in GTA Online. However, most of them require you to get together with other players and tackle the setup and the final mission. Fortunately, the Cayo Perico Heist is different in this regard.

Players can start it solo, and if they play their cards right, they can earn $1 million+ after completing the heist alone. This is one of the most profitable and best ways for solo players to make money in GTA Online. However, you will need to make an initial investment of $2.2 million to purchase the Kosatka submarine to start the Cayo Percio heist.

Also, while GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist missions might be easier, the Cayo Percio's payout is enough to motivate most players to do the setup missions and the finale.

4) Auto Shop

Auto Shop is a business in the online multiplayer mode and is also one of the best ways to make money in GTA Online. While the initial business of modding client cars is already profitable, the Auto Shop Robbery contracts are the more lucrative options that players should focus on.

While the payout can sometimes be scary, you will make $153,000 - $337,500 each time. This is a decent amount of cash since the contract missions are relatively straightforward and don't take too long. It is one of the best ways to make money in GTA Online for solo players since they don't have to depend on other

5) Acid Lab

The Acid Lab business is another lucrative and one of the best ways to make money in GTA Online. While you will need to purchase the Brickade 6x6 and upgrade it to start the business, there is another way to obtain this vehicle for free.

You can complete the First Dose mission of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC and get the Brickade 6x6 for free after completing the final mission. Now, all you need to do is spend a little cash, set up the Acid Lab, and start producing the drug. While the profits range from $237,000 to $325,000, you can manage all of this alone and make it autonomous by talking to the help at the back of the truck.

