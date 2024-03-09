Ranking all GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid missions from worst to best

Six new story missions debuted in GTA Online on March 7, 2024, as part of the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid. This is the game's newest heist, and it rewards players $500,000 upon completion. The missions can be attempted solo or in a group, and most of them are pretty entertaining, which was much needed after the disappointing June 2023 San Andreas Mercenaries story DLC.

Needless to say, some Cluckin Bell Farm Raid missions are a little more enjoyable than others. So, in this article, we will be ranking all of them from worst to best.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Here is a ranked list of all GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid missions from worst to best

6) Slush Fund

Slush Fund is the first mission in the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid campaign. It briefs players on the plot and sets them off on a quest to steal cash from two money laundering businesses.

Both locations have some guards that one must eliminate to collect all the money, which must then be deposited to Vincent Effenburger's lockup. There isn't anything particularly bad about this mission; however, it is just too simple and doesn't offer anything unique.

5) Hit and Run

Hit and Run involves acquiring a getaway car for the heist. Vincent will list three locations for the same, out of which players must mandatorily hit one. As usual, there will be some guards that one will have to best to steal the vehicle.

Players will also face resistance on the way to the garage, which adds a little more action. While this isn't anything we haven't done before, the availability of options provides room for replayability.

4) Concealed Weapons

Concealed Weapons is pretty much the same as Hit and Run, but players steal weapons and gear for the finale in this mission instead. Once again, the availability of multiple targets to choose from makes for replayability.

That said, it is a bit more enjoyable, especially if one steals equipment from the yacht. Additionally, the mission doesn't take long to complete, allowing players to move on quickly toward the more interesting ones in the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid.

3) Disorganized Crime

Disorganized Crime is the penultimate mission in the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid campaign. It first tasks players with hacking two vans to reveal the location of a Cluckin Bell cartel garage, which they must infiltrate to sabotage some delivery trucks and steal a key card.

Players can go in all guns blazing or use stealth. However, their actions here impact the finale significantly. This mission is neither too difficult nor too easy, but it is certainly entertaining, which is why it has been ranked third on this list.

2) Scene of the Crime

Scene of the Crime is the final mission of the Cluckin Bell heist wherein players hit the Cluckin Bell factory in Paleto Bay. The objective of this mission is stealing the cartel's cocaine and cash, and completing it rewards $500,000.

It can be approached aggressively or stealthily, which is decided by one's actions in Disorganized Crime. The former makes it an action-packed quest from the get-go, whereas the latter initially keeps all the guards unaware of the players' presence.

Notably, stealth can make Scene of the Crime pretty easy, but both approaches are enjoyable in their own way and make this mission one of the best in the campaign.

1) Breaking and Entering

Breaking and Entering arrives second in order but is arguably the best Cluckin Bell Farm Raid mission. It involves stealing a Cluckin Bell employee's laptop and a hacking device from a Terrorbyte guarded by armed drones.

That said, the most fun part of the mission is when players get to drive a train through Los Santos. Any resistance in their path gets destroyed the second it touches the locomotive, making it a chaotic yet deeply enjoyable sequence.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Have you completed the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion