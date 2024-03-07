How to complete GTA Online Breaking and Entering Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid setup mission

GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update is finally here, and players are jumping right into the missions. There are a total of six tasks that you will need to complete to claim all the rewards. Breaking and Entering is the second setup mission that you will need to complete for Vincent in the game. However, it can be a little tricky to understand everything that needs to be done to finish this task.

While the first mission is quite easy and rather straightforward, Breaking and Entering will have you travel to various locations across the map. This article will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to find all the locations and the required items to finish the mission in the GTA Online update today (March 7).

GTA Online Breaking and Entering Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid setup mission is quite easy

Once you have finished the GTA Online Slush Fund Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid mission, you will need to visit the Police Station and trigger the next mission. Vincent will give you a call to inform you about setting up some things to ensure that the infiltration goes smoothly. Once you confirm the settings and other things, it's time to move.

First, Vincent will ask you to locate the Terrorbyte that belongs to a criminal. You will need to steal a device from this vehicle that will allow you to hack the train and proceed with the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid missions. Once you reach the coordinate provided by him, look for the vehicle in the factory/warehouse with silos across the road.

Note that the Terrorbyte is defended by multiple drones that will spawn in waves and try to kill you. So, be equipped and be prepared for a confrontation. Once you deal with the drones, enter the vehicle and steal the hacking device to complete the first of the three tasks of the Breaking and Entering mission of the GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update.

Now, you need to head over to the laptop. You will see the icon on your map, and the location is Del Perro Beach. You will have two ways to get the job done: use stealth and steal the device, or take out the target and then steal the device. It can be a real challenge to locate him because of the vast area.

You will find the target around the tents, standing near the one with "Piercing" written outside. All you need to do is silently walk toward the laptop and steal it. There is hardly any need for violence here. Once you have done this, it's time to move on to the bigger things in the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid.

Next, Vincent will ask you to steal the train keys from the Cartel Compound. Be prepared for combat because the cartel members will start shooting on sight. Once you get the keys, locate the train and enter it. You will now need to use the hacking device to turn the signals green and keep the train moving.

Once you escape all the cartel members and successfully get the train inside the tunnel, Vincent will call and let you know that the mission is over and that the train will be used in the final Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid mission that arrived with the latest GTA Online weekly update.

