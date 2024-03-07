How to complete GTA Online Slush Fund Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid mission

Slush Fund is the first mission in GTA Online's The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid series. Once your game is up to date with The Chop Shop DLC patches, you simply have to log into the game (following March 7, 2024) to unlock it. Once you join any session in the multiplayer mode, wait for a few seconds to receive a call from Vincent Effinburger.

Next, visit the Vespucci Police Station to begin the Slush Fund mission.

Step-by-step guide to complete the Slush Fund Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid mission in GTA Online

The Slush Fund mission starts with a lengthy cutscene where Vincent Effinburger explains various details about his recent activities and findings. After the GTA Online update today, Jimmy De Santa, Michael De Santa’s son, also reappears in the game, buying suspicious items (drugs) from a dealer at the Burger Shot restaurant nearby.

Once the cutscene ends, Vincent asks you to visit two Money Laundering Businesses and raid them. You can visit them in any order. However, you’ll find enemies both inside and outside of the properties.

Once you enter the enemy Money Laundering Business, steal cash from the marked washing machines. Keep in mind that enemies can suddenly spawn inside. Therefore, it is better to stay vigilant.

Proceed to the other Money Laundering Business in GTA Online and repeat the same process. Once you’ve collected all the money in the Slush Fund mission, Vincent Effinburger will ask you to return the duffle bag to his Lockup.

Remember that enemies will constantly ambush you with vehicles after you raid the first Money Laundering property. Therefore, use a fast and agile vehicle in GTA Online so that you can escape them easily.

Once you return the bag to the Lockup, the first mission in the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid series ends. Interestingly, although you directly deal with money in the Slush Fund mission, Rockstar Games offers you no monetary reward for completing it. You’ll receive some Job Points and RP after the final cutscene of the mission.

The mission lobby allows you to play it solo or with up to four other players. You can also choose between Normal, Hard, and Easy modes for the gameplay. However, you get only one life as a team, and the second death will cause the mission to fail.

Rockstar Games also provides the recently released Declasse Impaler SZ as a mission vehicle. That said, you are advised to use a personal vehicle as the enemies can be ruthless and damage any stock car easily.

Once the Slush Fund mission is complete, other missions of the GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update will be unlocked.

Read more on Grand Theft Auto Online:

Canis Terminus features || Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor || Drift Cars || Best Helicopters || Best Armored Cars

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Have you completed the Slush Fund mission in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion