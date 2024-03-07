Rockstar finally releases Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor in GTA Online today

The most-awaited Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor is finally out in GTA Online today as part of The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid update. While the vehicle was added to the game files in December 2023 during The Chop Shop DLC update, the studio waited two months to release it for the public. Now, you can finally purchase and drive the vehicle in the multiplayer game.

There are also some interesting details to know about the vehicle that are mentioned below.

The Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor debuts in GTA Online as part of The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid update

On March 7, 2024, Rockstar Games added the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor to the Warstock Cache & Carry website. It is one of the newest vehicles in GTA Online, categorized under the Emergency Class.

The Gauntlet Interceptor is an updated and modified version of the Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire and has the LSPD branding all over its body. Since it is not a regular vehicle, it also has a high price tag.

Rockstar Games charges a base price of $5,420,000 and a discounted price of $4,065,000. The vehicle can be unlocked for purchase after completing the Slush Fund mission of The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid as a leader. Nonetheless, this is an expensive vehicle that will require some serious money grinding in GTA Online.

While Rockstar Games allows you to customize the vehicle, full details about its customizability are still awaited, which should arrive after the release of the official Newswire.

It is a muscle car based on the real-life 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. You can also notice minor influences from the fifth-generation Chevrolet Camaro and the sixth-generation Ford Mustang.

The Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor has a boxy design with a two-seater capacity. Although its engine model is currently unknown, many YouTubers have stated that the vehicle is equipped with a five-speed transmission box with a rear-wheel drive.

Expand Tweet

The police vehicle is also rumored to be a part of the upcoming game, as many fans believe the vehicle was teased in the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer.

Nonetheless, while the GTA Online update today added many other new things, the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor certainly stole the show.

More from Grand Theft Auto 5 Online:

All Drift Cars || Shark Cards Review || Canis Terminus Features || Best Armored Cars || Best HSW Cars

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Are you planning to buy the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion