5 best GTA Online HSW cars in 2024, ranked

The GTA Online HSW cars are some of the most premium in the Expanded and Enhanced version of the multiplayer mode. Rockstar Games introduced them in March 2022 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, and since then, the HSW cars have been exclusive to current-gen consoles only.

The multiplayer currently has 21 Hao’s Special Works upgradable cars. However, not all of them are worth acquiring. This article lists and ranks five of the best GTA Online HSW cars you can get in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The ranking is based on their top speeds.

Ranking Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT, Bravado Banshee, and 3 other best GTA Online HSW cars in 2024

5) Maibatsu MonstroCiti

The Maibatsu MonstroCiti has been one of the most popular GTA Online HSW cars since its introduction in June 2023. It is a compact off-road vehicle that can also be supplied with Imani Tech upgrades. In addition to having a Missile Lock-On Jammer, the car can withstand up to three Homing Missiles.

The Maibatsu MonstroCiti has proven to be a reliable vehicle in various situations. It has high ground clearance, allowing you to traverse through difficult terrains easily. You can purchase it from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website for a fixed price of $1,485,000. The HSW upgrades also allow you to reach a top speed of 135.75 mph (218.47 km/h).

4) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

The Pegassi Weaponized Ignus is one of the OG GTA Online HSW cars. It is one of the fastest cars in GTA Online with an HSW top speed of 146.25 mph or 235.37 km/h. While the Pegassi Ignus is available to all players, the Weaponized Ignus is only available to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S users.

Rockstar Games has supplied it with a top-mounted remote minigun turret with decent firepower. While it is not very effective against other players, You can use it to fight with NPC cars and enemies. It is one of the costliest GTA Online HSW cars, coming in at a fixed price of $4,500,000.

3) Bravado Banshee

The Bravado Banshee is a legendary vehicle in GTA Online, and has been in the series since Grand Theft Auto 3. It is also one of the most customizable cars that has both Benny's Original Motor Works and Hao’s Special Works upgrades.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S users can customize it to be one of the fastest GTA Online HSW cars with a top speed of 153.00 mph or 246.23 km/h. The Hao’s Special Works variant also gets special liveries and upgrades. You can get this vehicle only at a starting price of $105,000.

2) Declasse Vigero ZX

If you want a realistic-looking car that also has HSW features, then the Declasse Vigero ZX is the best choice for you. Among other GTA Online HSW cars, the Vigero ZX looks uncannily similar to its real-life counterpart, the Chevrolet Camaro Gen VI.

Rockstar Games also gave it a high top speed of 157.50 mph or 253.47 km/h (after HSW upgrades) and various customization features. It is also cheaper compared to other GTA Online HSW cars, and has a fixed price tag of $1,947,000 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

1) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is the fastest land-based vehicle in the game with an HSW top speed of 168.50 mph or 271.17 km/h. After the latest GTA Online weekly update, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S users can purchase it from the Legendary Motorsport website with a 40% discount (original price: $2,380,000).

Rockstar Games also provides Imani Tech upgrades for it, which make it safe to drive in crowded lobbies. It can withstand up to 12 Homing Missiles, and is undoubtedly one of the best GTA Online HSW cars that you can buy in 2024.

