5 HSW cars in GTA Online that deserve to be on PC

The Hao’s Special Works (HSW) cars are currently exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of GTA Online. They are considered some of the best-performing vehicles in the multiplayer game. Even though they can be brought to the game's PC version using mods, one cannot use them in the official multiplayer version.

Fans have been asking Rockstar Games to include HSW cars in the PC version for ages. However, the studio hasn't announced anything regarding it. This article lists five HSW cars that Rockstar should introduce in the PC version of GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus, Principe Deveste Eight, and 3 other HSW cars that should be added to GTA Online PC

1) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT HSW

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is one of the newest cars in GTA Online, added with the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC. While Rockstar Games provided it with both Imani Tech and HSW upgrades, the latter is only available for PS5 and Xbox Series users. As of November 2023, it is the fastest car in the game (168.50 mph/271.17 kph) with HSW upgrades.

However, the PC version of the Stinger TT can only reach up to 132.00 mph or 212.43 km/h. Since the speed difference between both versions is a significant one, the studio should bring the Stinger TT HSW to PC as well.

2) Bravado Banshee HSW

The Banshee is an OG car that has also appeared in titles like GTA San Andreas, Vice City, etc. However, the Expanded and Enhanced version players of the current game get the special variant with HSW upgrades. It is one of the most valued cars in the game and has many utilities.

Rockstar should consider bringing the Bravado Banshee HSW to PC so that all players get to enjoy its full potential. It is one of the most customizable cars in GTA Online, and the HSW upgrades will be the icing on the cake.

3) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

The Pegassi Weaponized Ignus is one of the first cars to receive HSW upgrades. While the base model Ignus has been in the game since December 2021, the HSW Weaponized version was added with the GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced version's release in March 2022.

It has a top speed of 146.25 mph or 235.37 km/h and can also be used in races. The Weaponized Ignus has a top-mounted machine gun, bulletproof front, side, and rear, as well as various customization options. Rockstar should add it to PC by releasing the Expanded and Enhanced version for Windows as well.

4) Declasse Vigero ZX HSW

The Declasse Vigero ZX HSW has been one of the most popular cars in GTA Online since its release in September 2022. It is one of the most realistic-looking models, and also comes with great customization options. However, PS5 and Xbox Series players have the HSW options that make it even more stunning.

HSW Upgrades also make the car faster than the PC version. Its speed in the Enhanced version is 125.00 mph or 201.17 km/h. However, the Expanded and Enhanced version players can increase it to 157.50 mph or 253.47 km/h. Since it doesn’t have Imani Tech upgrades, Rockstar should at least consider adding the HSW variant to the PC version.

5) Principe Deveste Eight HSW

Despite being a unique-looking supercar in GTA Online, the Principe Deveste Eight is not very popular among PC players. One primary reason could be the lack of HSW upgrades, which cuts its performance output. While the Deveste Eight HSW can run at a top speed of 151.75 mph or 244.22 km/h, the PC version can only reach up to 131.75 mph or 212.03 km/h.

Moreover, the customizations are also limited in GTA Online PC. Therefore, Rockstar should add the HSW version to PC to popularize the car among motorheads.

