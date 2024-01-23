5 best HSW cars that should return in GTA 6

The Hao’s Special Works (HSW) cars are undoubtedly some of the best cars in GTA Online. Rockstar Games introduced them as part of the Expanded and Enhanced version in March 2022, and to date, these cars are exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The motorhead community, however, wants the HSW vehicles to be a part of Grand Theft Auto 6 as well.

Although the first trailer did not show any HSW cars, fans are still optimistic. This article lists five of the best HSW cars from Grand Theft Auto 5 Online that should return in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Declasse Vigero ZX, Maibatsu MonstroCiti, and three other HSW cars that should return in GTA 6

1) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is one of the best HSW cars in GTA 5 Online for many reasons. Firstly, it comes with extra customizable options that not only improve the visuals but also the performance. A fully upgraded Itali GTO Stinger TT can reach up to a top speed of 168.50 mph (271.17 km/h), which makes it the fastest car in the game.

Secondly, it is an Imani Tech vehicle that comes with extra Armor Plating and a Missile Lock-On Jammer. These features make it a must-have car in Grand Theft Auto 6 for both console and PC versions.

2) Declasse Vigero ZX

The Declasse Vigero ZX is one of the most stylish-looking cars in GTA Online that must return in Grand Theft Auto 6. The vehicle resembles its real-life counterpart, the Chevrolet Camaro Gen VI. The HSW Performance Upgrades make it an even better choice.

The Declasse Vigero ZX has a remarkable performance output and can reach a top speed of 157.50 mph (253.47 km/h) with HSW upgrades. Since GTA 6 has very surreal graphics, the Vigero ZX will perfectly suit the realism of the HD Universe Vice City. It is also one of the most customizable cars in the game, and Rockstar should continue the same legacy.

3) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

The Pegassi Weaponized Ignus is one of the most popular HSW cars that deserves to be a part of GTA on PS5 Pro and other platforms. As the name implies, it is a weaponized HSW car that is currently available only in the Grand Theft Auto Online: Expanded and Enhanced version.

However, Rockstar Games should add it to both Story Mode and multiplayer versions of Grand Theft Auto 6. When fully upgraded, the Pegassi Weaponized Ignus can run at a top speed of 146.25 mph (235.37 km/h). A fully customized Weaponized Ignus will be a great vehicle to roam the new Vice City.

4) Benefactor Stirling GT

The Benefactor Stirling GT has been in the game since June 2015. Rockstar Games also provided it with HSW Performance Upgrades, making it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online. However, the developer took a u-turn and removed it from the game in June 2023.

Currently, it is one of the rarest cars in GTA Online. However, Rockstar Games should reconsider its decision and bring the Stirling GT back in Grand Theft Auto 6. The car looks classy and can cruise at a top speed of 156.80 mph (252.34 km/h).

5) Maibatsu MonstroCiti

The Maibatsu MonstroCiti is a very reliable off-road vehicle that also comes with HSW Performance Upgrades. It has a compact SUV look with high ground clearance. Rockstar Games also offers Imani Tech upgrades, making it one of the safest cars to drive in crowded lobbies.

Thus, while fans wait for GTA 6 to be released, the studio should add the Maibatsu MonstroCiti to the upcoming game as a purchasable vehicle. It is a great HSW car in the current game, and fans will love it in Grand Theft Auto 6 as well.

