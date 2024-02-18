5 best helicopters in GTA Online for solo players (2024)

Helicopters are an important mode of communication in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 Online. Although they are not as common as cars and motorcycles, a significant portion of players use helicopters for their daily work in the game. Rockstar Games currently offers 21 helicopters that you can buy as personal vehicles. While some are initially offered as Pegasus vehicles, you can later convert them to personal vehicles.

The helicopters are very useful in solo grinding. This article lists the five best helicopters every GTA Online player can buy in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The listings are not in any order.

Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper, Western Company Cargobob, and three other GTA Online helicopters that solo players can buy in 2024

1) Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper

The Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper is a must-have vehicle in GTA 5 Online. It is an upgraded version of the Nagasaki Buzzard and comes with two front-facing miniguns and two front-facing homing missile launchers. Although the homing missiles are not that accurate, they accomplish the purpose most of the time.

The Warstock Cache & Carry website charges a fixed price of $1,750,000 for the helicopter. You can store it either as a personal aircraft in the Hangar or a Pegasus vehicle. You can use the helicopter for daily commutes, fighting with enemies, and cruising with up to four other players.

2) Sparrow

The Sparrow is an OG vehicle that has been in the Grand Theft Auto series games since GTA: Vice City. In the current multiplayer game, it can be purchased from the Warstock Cache & Carry website for a fixed price of $1,815,000. However, you cannot store it as a personal vehicle.

The Sparrow is a part of the RUNE Kosatka submarine and can only be stored as one of the Moon Pool vehicles. Nonetheless, once acquired, you can use the helicopter any time by requesting it anywhere.

3) Western Company Cargobob

The Western Company Cargobob is a great utility vehicle in GTA Online that can come in handy in many situations. It is a military-grade armored helicopter that can carry most of the movable objects in the game. You can release a grappling hook from below the vehicle that can even lift a Rhino tank.

Once upon a time, the Cargobob-Rhino combo was the deadliest in the multiplayer game. Nonetheless, you can use the helicopter to make shortcuts in various missions. It is listed on the Warstock Cache & Carry website for a fixed price of $1,790,000.

4) Akula

The Akula is a weaponized and armored vehicle in GTA Online that can withstand up to three homing missiles and three RPGs. However, the best feature of this helicopter is the Stealth Mode, which keeps you and the vehicle hidden from other players’ minimaps.

You can use this feature to freely roam around the map and surprise other players with ambush attacks. Keep in mind that the Stealth Mode also disables weapons for the time being. You can buy it from Warstock Cache & Carry for a base price of $4,500,000 and a trade price of $3,375,000.

5) Sea Sparrow

The Sea Sparrow is a custom version of the regular Sparrow helicopter. However, you can store it as a personal aircraft. While the Sea Sparrow has all the features found in the regular Sparrow, you can additionally land it in water bodies.

It has two huge pontoons that prevent the aircraft from drowning. This makes it easier for you to operate the vehicle from any surface. You can buy it from the Elitás Travel website for a fixed price of $1,815,000. The helicopter was also spotted in the first GTA 6 trailer, confirming its return.

