5 reasons why GTA Online beginners should get Karin Kuruma (Armored)

The Armored variant of the Karin Kuruma is undoubtedly one of the most loved cars by GTA Online players. It is an upgraded version of the standard Kuruma that completely overshadows the original. Rockstar Games introduces you to the car and its features early during your criminal career. While the studio presents it as a beginner-friendly vehicle, many veteran and experienced players also use it regularly.

This article lists five reasons why all new players in GTA Online should get the Karin Kuruma (Armored) as soon as possible.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five things that make the Armored Kuruma a must-have car for GTA Online beginners

1) Armor plated

As the name implies, the Karin Kuruma (Armored) is an armor-plated car. However, do not confuse it with other armored cars in GTA Online, as it has different properties. The vehicle has armor plating on all its glass panels to protect passengers from most bullets. However, it is not immune to blast damage.

You can safely drive the car around the map without having to worry about sudden ambushes. The bulletproof panels prevent most bullets from entering the car's cabin. It is ideal for fighting enemy NPCs that are literal aimbots in the game.

2) Best car for doing missions

The Karin Kuruma (Armored) is one of the most versatile cars you’ll find in GTA Online. While its armor plating gives you protection from most enemy firepower, it also allows you to shoot from inside the vehicle, making it the ideal companion for almost all missions in the game.

Whether you do a bounty mission or a shootout, you can get into the heat of the action and fight enemies without having to worry much about getting wasted. The Armored Karin Kuruma will take on almost all bullets, allowing you to accomplish your mission easily. This feature makes the vehicle a favorite among GTA Online players.

3) Affordable price

It is a well-known fact that most players start their Grand Theft Auto Online journey with limited cash in hand and struggle to make money for a while. However, having the Karin Kuruma (Armored) at your disposal will make most beginner missions, especially the Contact Missions in GTA Online, easy.

The Southern San Andreas Super Autos website sells it for a base price of $698,250 and a trade price of $525,000. Aside from being one of the best cars, it is also among the cheapest vehicles in the game in 2023. You can unlock the trade price by completing the Fleeca Job - Kuruma setup mission for the Fleeca Job Heist.

4) Good top speed

In GTA Online, the Armored Kuruma is categorized as a sports car. It has a robust body with a pleasing aesthetic. According to the game files, its top speed in stock form is 86.99 mph or 140.00 km/h. However, you can increase it to 109.75 mph or 176.63 km/h by fully upgrading the car.

The vehicle's top speed is decent compared to other popular sports cars in GTA Online, making it adequate for completing missions and heist setups. You can also use it in races. The Karin Kuruma (Armored) can complete a lap in 1:09.036 seconds, which is reasonably faster than most other race cars.

5) Ideal for drifting

The Karin Kuruma (Armored) is also fairly good for drifting. While most expert drifters do not consider it a drift car, you can still perform such type of a stunt with it. The car is great if you want to join the drift community, and it lets you practice your skills in a controlled manner.

The car does not easily go out of bounds like other drift cars in the game. You can significantly increase your skills by regularly driving the car. After the recent GTA 6 release date leak, many gamers are hoping to see the Armored Kuruma in the upcoming title as well.

