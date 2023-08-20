Why Kuruma is so prominent in GTA Online even in 2023

The Kuruma is one of the most prominent names among GTA Online fans, not only for beginners but for veteran players as well. It is a sports car that was added to the multiplayer game in 2015 as part of the original Heists DLC. Rockstar Games offers two Kuruma cars, namely Karin Kuruma and Karin Kuruma (Armored). While both have their unique aspects, the playerbase mostly prefers the armored variant.

Over the course of time, the Karin Kuruma (Armored) has become one of the most essential things that all players must get in the game. This article describes why the Kuruma is so popular in GTA Online in 2023.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Factors that make the Karin Kuruma (Armored) so important in GTA Online

The Karin Kuruma (Armored) is based on the real-life Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X, along with minor influences from the 2015–2016 Subaru WRX STI. It lists among the most essential things to buy in GTA Online because of the following reasons:

Armor plating

As the name implies, the Karin Kuruma (Armored) is an armored vehicle in Grand Theft Auto Online. However, it is different from other defensive vehicles in the game. The armor plating is only applied to the glass panels of the car, which can resist most enemy bullets.

Players who frequently use the best ways to make money in GTA 5 can be seen using the Kuruma (Armored) as their primary vehicle. However, it is prone to explosive damage and cannot withstand a single Homing Missile or Sticky Bomb. Nonetheless, the armored glass panels make it easy to fight enemy NPCs, who are known to be aimbots.

Performance and top speed

The Karin Kuruma (Armored) has a top speed of 109.75 mph or 176.63 km/h, which makes it one of the fastest and most versatile cars in the game. Although it is slightly slower than the non-armored version, the speed is fast enough to traverse from one end of the map to the other in a few minutes.

The car is powered by a modeled twin-cam straight-six engine and a six-speed transmission box. It has an all-wheel-drive layout and can finish a lap in 1:09.036 minutes. This makes the Kuruma (Armored) one of the best race cars in GTA Online that players can use in the early stage.

Pricing

Along with the above-mentioned qualities, the pricing of the Kuruma (Armored) acts as the icing on the cake. It is one of the cheapest cars in the game with a base price of $698,250 and a trade price of $525,000.

After the GTA 6 leaks, many fans want the Karin Kuruma (Armored) to fight the new cop AI in the upcoming game.

Poll : Which Kuruma do you like the most in GTA Online? Normal Kuruma Armored Kuruma 0 votes