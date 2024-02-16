Gallivanter Baller ST-D is finally out in GTA Online: Performance, price, and more

After a long wait, Rockstar Games finally released the Gallivanter Baller ST-D in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online on February 15, 2024, as part of the weekly update. The player base has been waiting for this car since December 2023, as its existence was discovered in the game files of The Chop Shop DLC. Since the vehicle is new, the motorhead community has yet to discover various aspects of it.

Nonetheless, this article discusses the currently known details about the brand new Gallivanter Baller ST-D in GTA Online.

What is the GTA Online Gallivanter Baller ST-D in real life?

The Gallivanter Baller ST-D in GTA Online is primarily based on the real-life fifth-generation Land Rover Range Rover (L460). Additionally, you can also notice minor influences from the fourth-generation Land Rover Range Rover (L405) and the third-generation Range Rover Sport (L461).

It is a four-seater luxury SUV with a boxy design. However, the vehicle is very transparent as it has a huge panoramic sunroof that cannot be covered via modifications. It also has huge front and rear bumpers similar to its real-life counterpart.

How fast is the Gallivanter Baller ST-D?

At the time of writing this article, the player base has yet to figure out the actual top speed of the Gallivanter Baller ST-D. However, according to the above video by Digital Car Addict, it is a fast car in GTA Online. The vehicle has quick acceleration that helps it to cruise at higher speeds compared to other SUVs in the game.

However, the handling is similar to other cars in this category. According to the game files, its base top speed is 86.99 mph or 140.00 km/h. However, this figure is subject to improvement depending on the modifications you apply. The vehicle houses a seven-speed transmission box that controls all four wheels.

Where can I buy the Gallivanter Baller ST-D?

After the most recent GTA Online weekly update, Rockstar Games has added the Gallivanter Baller ST-D to the Luxury Autos showroom and the Legendary Motorsport website at a fixed price of $1,715,000. However, the upgrade and customization charges cost an additional $260,000 (approx.).

Once purchased and fully upgraded, it can be sold for $1,160,250.

The Gallivanter Baller ST-D has many interesting features, including the support for Imani Tech Upgrades. You can take it to your Agency garage and apply a Missile Lock-On Jammer and a Remote-Controlled Unit. Keep in mind that the car has no extra armor upgrades, and therefore, it will get damaged with a single explosive weapon.

Nonetheless, the Gallivanter Baller ST-D is a great vehicle to buy this week.

