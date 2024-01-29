5 wacky vehicles that should return in GTA 6

The GTA series has a few vehicles that are different from the rest. Rockstar Games typically adds them to use in missions or for players to find as surprises. Whatever the case, such wacky vehicles have kept the player base engaged and entertained for years. Since the series is moving towards Grand Theft Auto 6, the community is looking forward to what unique vehicles Rockstar will add in the upcoming game.

This article lists five of the most unique and funny vehicles from the current Grand Theft Auto titles that should return in GTA 6.

Vapid Festival Bus, BF Space Docker, and three other wacky vehicles that Rockstar Games should add in GTA 6

1) Vapid Festival Bus

The Vapid Festival Bus is one of the most unique vehicles in GTA 5 Online. It is a Burning Man Festival bus equipped with huge speakers on the top and left sides. Surprisingly, Rockstar Games allows you to play the in-game radio songs in full blast. It is a party vehicle that you can use to goof around with friends or other players in crowded lobbies.

Rockstar Games also allows you to customize the vehicle before you buy it. You can apply any one of the 10 liveries on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

The Vapid Festival Bus should certainly return in the upcoming game. However, instead of making it a Pegasus vehicle, Rockstar should add it as an NPC vehicle.

2) Pegassi Faggio

The Pegassi Faggio is one of the legendary vehicles in GTA Online that has been a part of the series since Vice City. Therefore, Rockstar Games should return the scooter in Grand Theft Auto 6 to continue the legacy. Despite being slow, the Faggio is a fun vehicle to drive and can be used for short-distance commutes.

GTA 6 should include all versions of the Faggio, namely Pegassi Faggio, Pegassi Faggio Mod, and Pegassi Faggio Sport. The Pegassi Faggio Mod became widely popular in the current multiplayer game. Therefore, it deserves a comeback in the future.

3) Nagasaki Ultralight

The Nagasaki Ultralight is a compact glider and can be considered one of the best vehicles to commute in GTA 5 Online. The vehicle can run on the ground and fly in the air with enough thrust. Surprisingly, Rockstar Games also offers it with armor protection and weapons.

Since the map of Grand Theft Auto is expected to be huge compared to the state of San Andreas, Rockstar Games should bring back the Nagasaki Ultralight without the tactical features. It should be a free-mode vehicle that you can use to traverse the map or view the open world from above.

4) BF Space Docker

The BF Space Docker is one of the most bizarre vehicles in Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer version. It is a collectible item in GTA Online that can be unlocked only after reaching Sponsorship Tier 500 in Arena War.

While the base model of the vehicle is based on the BF Dune Buggy, Rockstar Games decorated it with custom wings, antennas, and two dummy thrusters. The funny thing is that the thrusters are made of trash cans found around the map. As the name implies, the vehicle is themed around aliens and outer space. GTA 6 should also have this as a rare collectible item.

5) Dinka Veto Classic

The Dinka Veto Classic is a Go-Kart in Grand Theft Auto Online, which also appeared in San Andreas in 2004. The current multiplayer game has two versions of the Veto: The Dinka Veto Classic and the Dinka Veto Modern. However, the vehicle has limited uses and is certainly not safe to drive in crowded lobbies.

Therefore, the Veto qualifies as a returning vehicle in GTA 6. However, it should be an NPC vehicle. The open world should also have Go-Kart race tracks where you can compete with NPCs.

