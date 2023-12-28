5 new vehicles added to GTA Online in 2023 that are worth buying, ranked

Rockstar Games has released 30 new vehicles in GTA Online in 2023. These vehicles belong to three new DLCs: Los Santos Drug Wars, San Andreas Mercenaries, and The Chop Shop DLC. The catalog includes cars, motorcycles, bikes, planes, and helicopters. However, not all vehicles are worth spending your money on, as most of them have average features.

Unfortunately, there is no way of knowing a vehicle’s performance and features without buying it. To help, this article lists and ranks five new GTA Online vehicles in 2023 that are worth buying.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking 5 best vehicles of 2023 that every GTA Online player must buy

5) Bravado Dorado

The Bravado Dorado is one of the newest vehicles in GTA Online, and it was released on December 21, 2023. It is a four-seater SUV primarily designed for off-road driving. While it has average looks, the main USP of the vehicle is that you can efficiently use it to drive on snow.

If you apply off-road customizations to the car, including off-road tires, it skids less on snowy roads. The handling of the Dorado is also great, allowing you to cut through traffic easily. The Southern San Andreas Super Autos website sells the car for a fixed price of $1,375,000.

4) Fathom FR36

The Fathom FR36 is also a new car added to GTA Online The Chop Shop DLC. It is based on the real-life Infiniti G35 (V35) and has a simple, rounded, and bulky design. However, you should not judge the car on looks alone, as it is a drift car in the game.

The FR36 is currently one of the few cars that have the Drift Tuning Modification. You can take it to the Los Santos Car Meet to apply the mod. Once applied, the car easily drifts and slides around for longer durations. GTA Online players can purchase this car from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website for $1,610,000.

3) Mammoth F-160 Raiju

If you are a plane enthusiast, the Mammoth F-160 Raiju is the best aircraft you can currently buy in the game. It is one of the best weaponized and armored vehicles in GTA Online that you can use in crowded lobbies. The F-160 Raiju can be equipped with Explosive MG and two Homing Missile launchers.

Rockstar Games also added a Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) feature to the aircraft, allowing players to use it more efficiently. Another noteworthy thing is that it is the fastest plane in the game, with a top speed of 232.50 mph or 374.17 km/h. The Warstock Cache & Carry website sells it for $6,855,000.

2) Grotti Turismo Omaggio

The Grotti Turismo Omaggio is the newest supercar and also one of the best cars from the GTA Online Chop Shop DLC. It is based on the real-life Ferrari F8 Tributo and has a very stylish and sporty look. Rockstar Games released the car on December 12, 2023, and it instantly became the talk of the town.

Although the actual top speed of the car is yet to be determined by the community, the Turismo Omaggio can accelerate quickly and reach high speeds within a few seconds. The handling of the car is also very impressive. GTA Online players can buy it from Legendary Motorsport for $2,845,000.

1) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT was added as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC in June 2023. It is a stylish car based on the real-life Ferrari Roma. However, the main USP of this car is that it comes with both Imani Tech and HSW Performance Upgrades.

This makes the Itali GTO Stinger TT one of the safest cars to drive in crowded lobbies. HSW upgrades also make it the fastest car in GTA Online, with a top speed of 168.50 mph or 271.17 km/h. You can buy it from Legendary Motorsport for $2,380,000.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you own any of these vehicles in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes