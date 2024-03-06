GTA 5 drift cars list for its online multiplayer (2024)

Rockstar Games added official drift races in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online in December 2023, and surprisingly, many players are still unaware of the GTA 5 drift cars list. Despite the availability of numerous drift-compatible cars in the game, only a select few are officially recognized as drift cars. These cars have a unique customization feature that makes them qualified for the Drift Races.

This article lists all GTA 5 drift cars that you can acquire in the online multiplayer version as of March 2024.

Note: Rockstar Games may release new drift cars in the future.

Full list of GTA 5 drift cars that you can acquire in its online multiplayer in 2024

Rockstar Games currently offers eight cars that are suitable for online Drift Races. These cars can be equipped with the new Drift Tuning modification, which completely changes the performance output.

The GTA 5 drift car list is as follows:

Dinka Jester RR

Fathom FR36

Karin Futo GTX

Annis ZR350

Annis Euros

Annis Remus

Declasse Drift Tampa

Declasse Drift Yosemite

As mentioned, these are the officially selected GTA 5 drift cars you can use to show off your drift skills in the online multiplayer. Rockstar Games is about to release a new GTA 5 story DLC, and it could add some new drift cars into the game. However, this is mere speculation, and we have to wait for the official Newswire for accurate details.

It is also worth noting that except for the Fathom FR36, all other GTA 5 drift cars were already available in the game and had been used for drifting for ages. The FR36 is one of the newest cars added with the Grand Theft Auto Online: The Chop Shop DLC update.

It is the second fastest car in the above list, with a top speed of 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h). The fastest among the eight is the Dinka Jester RR, with a top speed of 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h), and the slowest one is the Declasse Drift Yosemite, with a top speed of 108.25 mph (174.21 km/h).

Even though drifting is a popular sport, the GTA 5 drift cars list is very short compared to other race modes such as Drag Races, HSW Races, and Tuner Car Races. The player base expects the gaming studio to add more options to the drift car list.

Until then, one has to use the vehicles mentioned above with the Drift Tune Modification. This can be equipped from the Los Santos Car Meet workshop. You can improve your drifting skills in-game with these vehicles while you wait for the GTA 6 trailer 2.

