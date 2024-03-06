5 BF Weevil Custom facts to know in GTA Online, and it is worth buying?

The BF Weevil Custom is one of the most underrated vehicles in GTA Online in 2024. It is a special car released in October 2022 during the Halloween Week of the Criminal Enterprises DLC update. Since then, it has been one of the top-performing cars, especially on the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One versions of the multiplayer game.

This article lists five interesting facts about the BF Weevil Custom and whether or not it is worth buying in GTA Online in 2024.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

5 must-know facts about the BF Weevil Custom in GTA 5 Online

1) A special edition car

The BF Weevil Custom is one of the best muscle cars in GTA Online and is an upgraded edition of the BF Weevil. You can acquire the Custom variant by purchasing the BF Weevil first and converting it inside Benny’s Original Motor Works workshop.

While the base model Weevil can be customized in any garage, the Custom Variant can only be modified inside Benny’s workshop. The conversion costs an additional $980,000 on top of the $870,000 for acquiring the Weevil.

2) Fastest car in the game

The BF Weevil Custom is the fastest car in GTA Online on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. You can push it to the top speed of 137.50 mph or 221.28 km/h after fully upgrading the car. While there are other vehicles that surpass its top speed, they are either equipped with boosters or not suitable for races.

If you want a regular car with no speed boosters and is also compatible with all kinds of races, the BF Weevil Custom is the best choice for you. The vehicle is also a great option for daily commutes in Grand Theft Auto Online.

3) Has crazy customizations

Since the BF Weevil Custom supports Benny’s Original Motor Works upgrades, it automatically becomes one of the highly customizable cars in GTA Online.

Rockstar Games offers a plethora of modification options that include bumpers, chassis, exhausts, hoods, interior, liveries, mirrors, ornaments, roofs, spoilers, and many more. These categories have various options that allow you to build different variations of the same car. However, most of the mods are related to dirt racing.

The BF Weevil Custom is one of the best vehicles to show off in a car meet.

4) Great for off-roading

Although Rockstar Games lists the BF Weevil Custom as a muscle car in GTA Online, it has great off-roading qualities. The hot-rod car can easily outrun most of the actual off-road vehicles in terms of performance output.

The wheels of this vehicle are bigger in relation to its body size. They are also out of the main frame and offer great suspension, allowing you to traverse through uneven terrains with ease.

Rockstar Games should include the vehicle in the upcoming game by showing it in the GTA 6 trailer 2.

5) Looks and design

The BF Weevil Custom is based on the real-life VW Beetle Rat Rod. While the base model Weevil has a simple, compact, and round body, you can go bonkers with the looks of the Custom variant. The customizations allow you to give the vehicle a sporty look, an aggressive look, or a horror look for the Halloween season.

The red headlights, combined with huge spoilers and the Death Beater livery, can easily spook anyone in the dark.

Should you buy the BF Weevil Custom in 2024?

The straightforward answer is yes. The Weevil Custom is a great vehicle to drive in the game.

Since Rockstar Games is about to release a new GTA 5 story DLC, the Weevil Custom can come in handy to complete the new missions.

