Even in 2024, many new players are confused about how to store cars in GTA 5 Online. Rockstar Games uses a slightly different mechanism when it comes to owning and storing cars in the multiplayer game. While the process is simple, you must fulfill some minor prerequisites. This method is undoubtedly better than what you have to do in Story Mode.

With that being said, this article explains how to store cars in GTA 5 Online in 2024 with some simple steps.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Easy guide on how to store cars in GTA 5 Online permanently

To store cars in GTA 5 Online, you first need a garage. Garages are one of the must-own things in Grand Theft Auto Online as they allow you to store vehicles. You can also use them as a spawn point.

Rockstar Games currently offers 29 garages in different locations. Keep in mind that they also have different storage capacities. The lowest range of garages starts at $25,000 and goes up to $2,740,000. You can opt for any of them, depending on your budget. They are listed on the Dynasty 8 Real Estate website.

Once you’ve purchased your garage, you can store cars in GTA 5 Online. You can steal any free-roam cars in Grand Theft Auto Online from the street and store them inside your garage for future use. However, this process does not make them yours permanently. As soon as you take a car out of the garage and abandon it on the map, it will permanently disappear.

Therefore, to store cars in GTA 5 Online permanently, you must acquire their license or purchase a new one from the in-game websites. There are five websites that allow you to buy new cars. They are as follows:

Arenawar.tv

Legendary Motorsport

Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Warstock-cache-and-carry.com

Bennysoriginalmotorworks.com

When you buy cars from these websites, they automatically and permanently become your personal vehicles. Therefore, you are advised to choose the best cars in GTA Online based on your needs.

If you find a cool car on the street and want to keep it permanently, drive it to any Los Santos Customs garage can purchase the Tracker and Full Coverage upgrades. After acquiring these two licenses, Rockstar Games allows you to store cars in GTA 5 Online permanently. However, keep in mind that not all cars can be equipped with these licenses.

Additionally, you can unlock the free cars in GTA Online and store them inside your garage to keep them permanently.

