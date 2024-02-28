5 must-own things in GTA Online once you become a millionaire

The main theme of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 Online is grinding and becoming a millionaire criminal in the State of San Andreas. While the game can be tricky to grind, continuous dedication will often result in a great fortune. Rockstar Games offers a plethora of commodities to spend your money on, and their prices are kept very high so that players can continue their grind.

This article lists five must-have things GTA Online players should buy after becoming a millionaire.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The listings are not in any order.

5 essential things every GTA Online millionaire should buy in 2024

1) Pegassi Oppressor Mk II

Despite being a controversial vehicle, the GTA Online Pegassi Oppressor Mk II can be a great companion for its users. It is a flying motorcycle with a compact size and high top speeds, which could greatly help you in your grind.

The Oppressor Mk II comes at a base price of $8,000,000 and a trade price of $6,000,000, making it the second-most expensive vehicle in the multiplayer game. If you have plenty of cash in your Maza Bank account, invest in the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II for a seamless grinding experience.

2) Mammoth F-160 Raiju

The Mammoth F-160 Raiju is the second-most expensive plane in the game. However, if you are a skilled pilot, it can come in handy in various situations. GTA Online grinders can use the F-160 Raiju to traverse the map and fight enemies efficiently.

It is a weaponized and armored vehicle in GTA Online capable of withstanding up to three homing missiles. You can purchase it from the Warstock Cache & Carry website for a base price of $6,855,000 and a trade price of $5,141,250. However, you’ll first need the Hangar to store it.

3) Hangar business

The Hangar is one of the best and most expensive business establishments in GTA Online. It is a high-profile job that requires serious skills and investments. However, the profits from this business are also remarkable, especially during double and triple money rewards.

Rockstar Games offers five Hangar locations in GTA Online. While there are two cheaper options, the community strongly recommends buying a Hangar inside the Fort Zancudo Military Airbase, which costs $2,085,000 to $3,250,000. Therefore, once you accumulate enough wealth, you should start your Hangar business immediately.

4) Eclipse Blvd Garage

The Eclipse Blvd Garage is a multi-level garage where you can store up to 50 cars and motorcycles under a single roof. Although the game has other properties that offer vehicle storage space, the Eclipse Blvd Garage is a standalone property that does not require any other investments.

The Dynasty 8 Real Estate website charges a fixed price of $2,740,000 for the property. It is a great place to store all your essential and expensive vehicles. Many players consider it a must-have property in GTA 5 Online in 2024.

5) Pegassi Toreador

The Pegassi Toreador is a highly desirable vehicle in Grand Theft Auto Online due to its various features. It is an armored and weaponized car that can protect you from enemies and help you to eliminate them. It also has some of the most aggressively tracking missiles that can blow up anything in seconds.

The Toreador can withstand up to six homing missiles. Rockstar Games provided the car with two rocket boosters in the back that significantly increased its speed. You can apply the boost multiple times, making the Pegassi Toreador one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online. It has a fixed price tag of $4,250,000.

