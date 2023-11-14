Why Oppressor Mk II is still overpowered in GTA Online

GTA Online players have an odd love-hate relationship with the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II. On one hand, it is notorious as a griefer’s best friend, while on the other, it is among the most versatile vehicles to use while grinding in the multiplayer game. Nonetheless, the former has more impact on the gameplay, and as a result, Rockstar Games has nerfed the vehicle multiple times.

Even after all the nerfs and balances, the Oppressor Mk II is still among the most overpowered vehicles in the game. This article discusses why GTA Online players still fear Oppressor Mk II users.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

The GTA Online Oppressor Mk II still has all the threatening elements

Firstly, one should know what qualities make the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II stand out from other vehicles in GTA Online. Some features are as follows:

It is a compact flying motorcycle, capable of passing through any space easily.

It can be equipped with normal missiles, homing missiles, normal machine guns, and explosive MG.

It has missile countermeasures.

It can hover and fly for an eternity without any recharges.

These factors, especially the homing missiles, make the Oppressor Mk II a great vehicle for griefing others. Troublemakers can kill you with homing missiles from a distance and flee the scene even before you spawn to retaliate. The vehicle is still actively used to destroy other’s properties and disrupt their missions.

Rockstar Games has implemented three significant nerfs in the vehicle to date. They are as follows:

After the July 2022 DLC, the Oppressor Mk II can carry only 20 homing missiles.

Earlier, the missiles were very aggressive and never missed their targets. However, now, they are less accurate.

In April 2023, the price of the Oppressor Mk II was drastically increased to $8,000,000, making it the second costliest vehicle in GTA Online.

While these changes make it difficult for new and future players to obtain the vehicle, the majority of the player base, including griefers, already own the vehicle. Many players can also be seen using GTA Online money glitches to buy the motorcycle.

As a result, the Oppressor Mk II still has almost the same impact on the multiplayer game. You can still be effortlessly killed by any Oppressor griefer if you don’t use the right countermeasures or defensive vehicles.

Its homing missiles and ability to fly make for a lethal combo, keeping other players at risk and griefers safe from most dangers. Although the flying ability is good for grinding, it would make sense for Rockstar to remove the homing missile from the vehicle.

With no such overpowered vehicles seen in the GTA 6 leaks, gamers are skeptical that the Oppressor Mk II could return in the future.

